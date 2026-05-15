Charlamagne Tha God Trolls DJ Khaled After Drake's "ICEMAN" Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Charlamagne Tha God Trolls DJ Khaled Drake ICEMAN Diss
DJ Khaled talked to graduates during the New Rochelle High School graduation at the Westchester County Center June 25, 2025. Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Charlamagne Tha God warned DJ Khaled earlier this week that Drake would be dissing him on his new album "ICEMAN."

The Breakfast Club reacted to Drizzy's new trilogy this morning (Friday, May 15), as Drake finally dropped ICEMAN along with HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. Charlamagne Tha God was overall pretty mild on the whole thing, but he did take some time to react to the 6ix God dissing DJ Khaled on the icy LP.

The specific diss appears on the track "Make Them Pay," and sees Drake rightfully calling out Khaled for not supporting his native Palestine. "Yeah, Khaled ain't gon' like this," Charlamagne remarked after the project's release. His thoughts appear at around the 3:35-minute mark of the YouTube video below.

"I told y'all," Tha God continued, as he had announced Drake's DJ Khaled diss earlier this week. "Khaled, I tried to warn you three days ago that you was getting a big shot. How can he [respond]? Like, ad-libbing? What is he supposed to do? Does Khaled even got rappers to respond? He's either going to make Khaled lose more weight or gain more weight from stress-eating. One of the two."

After the We The Best Music celebrity's silence on Palestine, many fans are applauding this call-out. We will see if he responds more directly.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

DJ Khaled Responds To Drake

But DJ Khaled may have already responded to Drake via an Instagram caption from a post he put up today. "LET GOD RISE AND ALL HIS ENEMIES SCATTER," he wrote. "No man nuh badda than JAH and a wi a run JAH crew. Unoo come in a unoo thousands and two. They stand against you and hating me. Dem just caant go through dem heart nuh clean nor free. I remind dem so much of who they are supposed to be. I am of royalty dem lost dem identity."

For those unaware, Drake and DJ Khaled previously had tension for unclear reasons, although one could assume it was because Khaled stayed pretty silent, neutral, and amicable with some of Drizzy's enemies. He claimed The Boy was going to be on his next album, but the Toronto superstar shut that down quick.

We'll see if any other ICEMAN targets respond. For now, everyone from hardcore fans to media titans is weighing in.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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