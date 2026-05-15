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Make them Pay
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Drake Reveals He Can Never Forgive J. Cole On "Make Them Pay"
It was inevitable that Drake would be taking aim at J. Cole on "ICEMAN," and that is exactly what happened on "Make Them Pay."
By
Alexander Cole
May 15, 2026