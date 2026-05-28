Fat Joe & Jadakiss Debate Drake Dissing DJ Khaled

BY Alexander Cole
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MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Fat Joe is good friends with DJ Khaled, and as you can imagine, he didn't love that Drake went after him on "Make Them Pay."

Drake took some big-time shots on ICEMAN. Artists like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and even DJ Khaled were subjected to some bars. Given everything Drake has gone through as of late, it only makes sense that this would happen. He had a lot to address, and as a result, people got called out.

Perhaps one of the most unique disses on the record was the one aimed at DJ Khaled on "Make Them Pay." Drake noted that Khaled has not spoken up about Palestine, despite being the most prominent Palestinian in hip-hop today.

It was a diss that resonated with fans, and there has been some debate about whether or not it was truly warranted. For instance, on Joe & Jada, Fat Joe and Jadakiss had very different takes on Drake's bars.

As you will see below, Fat Joe said that he didn't like it. Meanwhile, Jade was a big fan of Drake taking some big swings.

Read More: Who Is Lamb? The “Overkill” Artist With Co-Signs From Drake & SZA

Fat Joe & Jadakiss Debate

As many of you already know, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled are good friends. Therefore, it is only natural that Joe would feel some type of way. He noted that Khaled doesn't hurt anyone and that he should have been left alone.

For Jadakiss, this was an incredible moment because it showcases what hip-hop is about. The competition aspect plays a huge part in the culture, and with everyone coming after Drake, he had every right to shoot at whoever he wanted.

Going forward, we imagine Drake will still have some things to say. He is always good for a subliminal diss here and there, and we don't see a scenario in which he lets that side of himself go.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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