Fat Joe & Jadakiss Debate Drake Dissing DJ Khaled

Drake took some big-time shots on ICEMAN. Artists like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and even DJ Khaled were subjected to some bars. Given everything Drake has gone through as of late, it only makes sense that this would happen. He had a lot to address, and as a result, people got called out.

Perhaps one of the most unique disses on the record was the one aimed at DJ Khaled on "Make Them Pay." Drake noted that Khaled has not spoken up about Palestine, despite being the most prominent Palestinian in hip-hop today.

It was a diss that resonated with fans, and there has been some debate about whether or not it was truly warranted. For instance, on Joe & Jada, Fat Joe and Jadakiss had very different takes on Drake's bars.

As you will see below, Fat Joe said that he didn't like it. Meanwhile, Jade was a big fan of Drake taking some big swings.

Fat Joe & Jadakiss Debate

As many of you already know, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled are good friends. Therefore, it is only natural that Joe would feel some type of way. He noted that Khaled doesn't hurt anyone and that he should have been left alone.

For Jadakiss, this was an incredible moment because it showcases what hip-hop is about. The competition aspect plays a huge part in the culture, and with everyone coming after Drake, he had every right to shoot at whoever he wanted.