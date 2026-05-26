Fat Joe is one of the most famous fans of the New York Knicks. If you know anything about the Knicks, it is that the fanbase has gone through some rough times over the past few decades. They have not been to an NBA Finals since 1999, and they have not won an NBA title since 1973.

However, the team is finally experiencing some success. On Monday night, they blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure their spot in the NBA Finals. Now, they await the winner of the series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

You can imagine just how happy Fat Joe is about all of this. Unfortunately, according to the man himself, he has not been treated well by the Cavs franchise. According to the famous artist, he was blocked from purchasing courtside seats for Games 3 and 4.

Fat Joe On The Cavaliers

At Madison Square Garden, Fat Joe is a mainstay of celebrity row. This usually contains other famous celebrities like Spike Lee, Timothee Chalamet, and even Ben Stiller. Many of these famous Knicks fans were courtside in Cleveland. However, Fat Joe got blocked. In his words, the Cavs did this because he is a Knicks superfan.

Ultimately, this isn't extremely surprising. It would be a bad look for the Cavaliers if all of their courtside seats were occupied by Knicks fans. It would make it seem as though the team doesn't have a strong fanbase of its own.