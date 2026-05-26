Fat Joe Accuses The Cleveland Cavaliers Of Blocking Him From Buying Courtside Seats

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Rapper Fat Joe before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Fat Joe was in Cleveland this past weekend to watch his New York Knicks secure a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Fat Joe is one of the most famous fans of the New York Knicks. If you know anything about the Knicks, it is that the fanbase has gone through some rough times over the past few decades. They have not been to an NBA Finals since 1999, and they have not won an NBA title since 1973.

However, the team is finally experiencing some success. On Monday night, they blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure their spot in the NBA Finals. Now, they await the winner of the series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

You can imagine just how happy Fat Joe is about all of this. Unfortunately, according to the man himself, he has not been treated well by the Cavs franchise. According to the famous artist, he was blocked from purchasing courtside seats for Games 3 and 4.

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Fat Joe On The Cavaliers

At Madison Square Garden, Fat Joe is a mainstay of celebrity row. This usually contains other famous celebrities like Spike Lee, Timothee Chalamet, and even Ben Stiller. Many of these famous Knicks fans were courtside in Cleveland. However, Fat Joe got blocked. In his words, the Cavs did this because he is a Knicks superfan.

Ultimately, this isn't extremely surprising. It would be a bad look for the Cavaliers if all of their courtside seats were occupied by Knicks fans. It would make it seem as though the team doesn't have a strong fanbase of its own.

With that being said, the NBA Finals will begin next week, and we imagine Fat Joe will be courtside for Games 3 and 4, as the Knicks are guaranteed to be the lower seed in the series.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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