There was a time during the 2000s and the mid to late 2010s when the New York Knicks were an embarrassment. The team was consistently finishing towards the bottom of the standings, and fans were losing hope.

While there were flashes of brilliance, like Linsanity, the franchise was mostly stuck in the pits of hell. Knicks owner James Dolan was consistently maligned in the media, while numerous coaches were hired and fired. For 27 years, it was a dark time to be a Knicks fan. Of course, 27 years ago was the last time they made it to the NBA Finals. When was the last time they won the championship? 1973.

In recent years, the Knicks have been on the up and up. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart have helped turn this team into perennial playoff contenders. Last season, the Knicks were a win away from the NBA Finals. This season, however, they finally got the job done. Last night, they blew the Cleveland Cavaliers out in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to complete the sweep.

Unsurprisingly, New York City was in a state of euphoria after the game, and they were seen turning up on the streets after the game.

New York Knicks Fans Rejoice

This was an incredible moment for the Knicks fanbase, especially when you consider everything they have been through over the past few years. Now, they can breathe easy for about a week as they await their opponent in the Finals.

That opponent will either be the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 going down tonight in OKC. It has been an incredible series, and if it goes seven, the Knicks will be well-rested compared to their opponent.