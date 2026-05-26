New York Turns Up As The Knicks Make Their First NBA Finals In 27 Years

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jose Alvarado (5) help the team lift the trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The New York Knicks are going to the NBA Finals after decades of disappointment and general embarrassment.

There was a time during the 2000s and the mid to late 2010s when the New York Knicks were an embarrassment. The team was consistently finishing towards the bottom of the standings, and fans were losing hope.

While there were flashes of brilliance, like Linsanity, the franchise was mostly stuck in the pits of hell. Knicks owner James Dolan was consistently maligned in the media, while numerous coaches were hired and fired. For 27 years, it was a dark time to be a Knicks fan. Of course, 27 years ago was the last time they made it to the NBA Finals. When was the last time they won the championship? 1973.

In recent years, the Knicks have been on the up and up. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart have helped turn this team into perennial playoff contenders. Last season, the Knicks were a win away from the NBA Finals. This season, however, they finally got the job done. Last night, they blew the Cleveland Cavaliers out in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to complete the sweep.

Unsurprisingly, New York City was in a state of euphoria after the game, and they were seen turning up on the streets after the game.

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New York Knicks Fans Rejoice

This was an incredible moment for the Knicks fanbase, especially when you consider everything they have been through over the past few years. Now, they can breathe easy for about a week as they await their opponent in the Finals.

That opponent will either be the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 going down tonight in OKC. It has been an incredible series, and if it goes seven, the Knicks will be well-rested compared to their opponent.

No matter what, the Knicks making the Finals is both good for basketball and the NBA. Now, one of the most downtrodden fanbases in the league can have a little taste of success.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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