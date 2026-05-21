Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

After spending the better part of a year being framed as both hip-hop’s biggest villain and its reluctant savior, Drake responded in the most Drake way possible: flooding the market. The expectation was another bloated playlist engineered to dominate streaming through sheer volume. Instead, ICEMAN delivered his most focused rap album in years, immediately followed by HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, two projects aimed at the audiences ICEMAN intentionally alienated.

Together, the trilogy reveals something more interesting than Drake simply chasing chart records. He’s no longer trying to maintain one definitive artistic identity. Each release serves a different corner of his audience. ICEMAN was made for the listeners invested in rap warfare and legacy debates. HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR redirect his attention toward the audiences that made him unavoidable in the first place: women, clubgoers, romantics, and people who never cared to understand the politics of a rap beef to begin with.

HABIBTI revisits the emotional language of Take Care-era Drake, but with one major difference: he no longer sounds convinced by intimacy itself. While the music sits well above the standard he’s set for himself throughout this decade, the album also offers a revealing look into how his relationship with women has evolved and deteriorated at the same time. Even when he tries to sound emotionally invested, there’s an underlying assumption that romance is temporary and emotional attachment is ultimately disposable.

Qendresa’s ethereal hook on “Slap The City” ties together the song’s shivering production as Drake drifts through emotional vacancy. “White Bone” feels like a spiritual successor to “Marvin’s Room,” except the drunken inner monologue sounds more exhausted than vindictive. Even a line as ridiculous as “Insurance on the dick, cover me with Geico” somehow works because of how naturally the stream-of-consciousness writing spills out of him.

That emotional detachment hangs over most of the album. “WNBA” and “High Fives” lean deeper into Drake’s rap-sing instincts than straight R&B, but arrive at two very different conclusions. On the former, he admits to paranoia and insecurity over slow, nocturnal production. On “High Fives,” he falls back into the hollow bravado that’s defined much of his recent output, flattening romance into status, lust, and flexes that would probably make Pimp C roll his eyes.

That’s what ultimately separates HABIBTI from the albums it pulls inspiration from. Drake still knows how to soundtrack intimacy; he just no longer romanticizes emotional chaos the way he once did. Fame, distrust, and excess have turned that chaos into routine behavior. Even the PartyNextDoor reunion on “Fortworth” feels strangely hollow. Their chemistry once specialized in making emotional detachment sound intoxicating; here, they sound like they’re reenacting muscle memory. The same issue lingers on “I’m Spent” with Loe Shimmy, where the emotional weight Drake reaches for never fully materializes.

If HABIBTI revisits Drake’s most recognizable emotional instincts, MAID OF HONOUR abandons identity altogether in favor of atmosphere. It’s easily the most fascinating release of the three. Drake sounds liberated here, moving without the usual pressure of genre expectations while turning Honestly, Nevermind from an outlier into a genuine reference point in his catalog.

Psychedelics hover over MAID OF HONOUR like creative fuel. The album plays less like a traditional rap project than a dissociative DJ mix built around movement, overstimulation, and late-night escapism. It glides through ballroom, global dance sounds, house textures, amapiano, Jersey club, and Miami bass without sounding overly concerned about cohesion in the traditional sense. Gordo’s influence is impossible to ignore, especially given how central he’s been to Drake’s pivot toward dance music over the last few years.

Still, MAID OF HONOUR doesn’t commit itself entirely to electronic music the way Honestly, Nevermind did. There are flashes of electro-funk and glossy 80s pop across songs like “Stuck” and “Road Trips,” while “Hoe Phase” opens with explosive Miami bass before slowly mutating into amapiano rhythms. The album’s sequencing resembles More Life more than a conventional studio album. Its cohesion comes from momentum rather than structure.

That approach works best on “Outside Tweaking,” where the auto-tune transforms Drake into a detached, almost robotic narrator documenting late-night DM slides and LSD trips over frantic Chicago footwork-inspired percussion. “True Bestie,” featuring Icon Savvy, merges Jersey club rhythms with the heavy horns of drill in ways that feel surprisingly natural rather than trend-conscious.

Not every experiment lands. “Which One” with Central Cee adds little to their increasingly repetitive chemistry, sounding just as disposable as it did during its attempted run as a summer anthem last year. Popcaan fares much better on “Amazing Shape,” largely because Drake leans fully into the exaggerated vocal inflections and melodic instincts that make their collaborations click in the first place. The Sexy Redd-assisted “Cheetah Print” is entertaining in the moment thanks to its “Cha-Cha Slide” interpolation, but it ultimately leaves the same impression as her appearance on “Hurr Not There” from HABIBTI–functional, disposable, forgettable.

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The weakest moments across both projects arrive whenever experimentation starts feeling indistinguishable from audience pandering. “Rusty Intro” sounds like Drake testing out a soft-focus country-pop crossover that feels engineered for algorithmic playlists and suburban radio rotation. MAID OF HONOUR closer “Princess,” meanwhile, is easily one of the strangest records he’s ever released, a full dive into mid-2000s emocore that feels completely detached from the rest of the project. Drake’s criticisms of Kendrick Lamar chasing white validation become harder to take seriously when songs like these sound equally calculated toward crossover appeal.