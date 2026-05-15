Cheetah Print - Song by Drake featuring Sexyy Red

MAID OF HONOUR is one of three albums that Drake dropped tonight. This includes the album HABIBTI, and the album everyone was expecting, ICEMAN. Each album has some interesting features throughout. This is especially true on MAID OF HONOUR, which just so happens to come with the song, "Cheetah Print." Overall, this is a track that just so happens to feature the likes of Sexyy Red. Ultimately, it is a longer track with some club production that switches up in the middle. This is when Sexyy Red takes command of the song and does her thing. It's another interesting collab from these two that will polarize some fans.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: MAID OF HONOUR
Quotable Lyrics from Cheetah Print
Girl, yo' face an eight and yo' ass is a ten
Girl, what's in that drink? It taste like medicine
I need a bad bitch to come take my innocence
Remind me that I'm him again and where I've been