Cheetah Print - Song by Drake featuring Sexyy Red

Among the albums Drake dropped last night is none other than "MAID OF HONOUR," which comes with the song "Cheetah Print," featuring Sexyy Red.

MAID OF HONOUR is one of three albums that Drake dropped tonight. This includes the album HABIBTI, and the album everyone was expecting, ICEMAN. Each album has some interesting features throughout. This is especially true on MAID OF HONOUR, which just so happens to come with the song, "Cheetah Print." Overall, this is a track that just so happens to feature the likes of Sexyy Red . Ultimately, it is a longer track with some club production that switches up in the middle. This is when Sexyy Red takes command of the song and does her thing. It's another interesting collab from these two that will polarize some fans.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!