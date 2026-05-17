Slap The City - Song by Drake featuring Qendresa

Drake got into his R&B bag on HABIBTI, which was the first of his albums to be released on Friday night. This project is one that fans are going to be a bit polarized by, especially since most fans were hoping for pure rap. If you want that, you will have to listen to ICEMAN. That said, if you like Drake with the melodies, then you will appreciate the song, "Slap The City." This is a song that also features Qendresa, who provides gorgeous vocals to the song. Qendresa is a London singer, and her music has been garnering quite a bit of attention, and for good reason. Alongside Drake, they make a good team.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: HABIBTI
Quotable Lyrics from Slap The City
Your waist so nice to grip, didn't cost a grip
Natural on the hips, waitin' for a hence
Stare into your eyes, lost in abyss
Didn't say your name, should I call you "Mean"?