Slap The City - Song by Drake featuring Qendresa

"Slap The City" is the third song off Drake's album "HABIBTI," which also comes with a feature from Qendresa.

Drake got into his R&B bag on HABIBTI, which was the first of his albums to be released on Friday night. This project is one that fans are going to be a bit polarized by, especially since most fans were hoping for pure rap. If you want that, you will have to listen to ICEMAN. That said, if you like Drake with the melodies, then you will appreciate the song, "Slap The City." This is a song that also features Qendresa, who provides gorgeous vocals to the song. Qendresa is a London singer, and her music has been garnering quite a bit of attention, and for good reason. Alongside Drake, they make a good team.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!