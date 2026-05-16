Who Is Qendresa? The Artist Featured On Drake's "Slap The City"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Who Is Qendresa Drake Slap The City
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Qendresa performs during H&M Studio SS25 cocktail party as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for Karla Otto)
Qendresa appears as a guest feature on Drake's new album "HABIBTI" alongside Loe Shimmy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Sexyy Red.

Drake put his fans onto some under-appreciated artists on his three new albums, especially on HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. The former's R&B-centric direction featured bigger names Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Loe Shimmy. But it also spotlit Qendresa, who stole the show on the track "Slap The City."

It's a sultry, slow-burning, and relaxed jam on the tracklist that features some dynamic and fluttery flows from Drizzy. Eventually, while the instrumental melts away some more, Qendresa comes in with some gorgeous hushed vocals. Many fans loved the performance, and it got them wondering why they might not have heard of her before.

For those unaware, Qendresa (pronounced Chen-dre-sa) is a singer, songwriter, DJ, and producer from North West London who fuses contemporary electronic tones with R&B sensibilities and more diverse songwriting. Her parents are reportedly from Kosovo, and she's also performed at huge fashion and brand events.

Also, the artist reportedly has more vocal credits on other HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR cuts. Her albums Midnight Request Line (2020) and Londra (2024) are great starting points to dive into her work, as well as more recent singles like "Rain In July" and "Be The One."

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake & Qendresa's "Slap The City"

Qendresa fits very well with the vibe the 6ix God created on HABIBTI, and we hope there are more collaborations between them on the day. She has a bright road ahead after already finding so much success in the industry, so this OVO crossover will only skyrocket that further.

Elsewhere, Drake's new albums are doing very well, as he became the most streamed artist in a single day on Spotify in 2026. These collaborations are a big reason as to why, as these new link-ups are always some of the most important moments on The Boy's releases.

Of course, there's a lot of other beef momentum and genre-crossing hit-making joining in on that fun. But "Slap The City" is, for good reason, a highlight for fans on HABIBTI. Maybe Qendresa will be a more prominent collaborator for Drake in the near future, or he will guest on her solo material that deserves as much love.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Music Drake "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," & "MAID OF HONOUR" Full Credits: Every Feature & Producer
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Comments 1