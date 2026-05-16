Who Is Qendresa? The Artist Featured On Drake's "Slap The City"

Drake put his fans onto some under-appreciated artists on his three new albums, especially on HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. The former's R&B-centric direction featured bigger names Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Loe Shimmy. But it also spotlit Qendresa, who stole the show on the track "Slap The City."

It's a sultry, slow-burning, and relaxed jam on the tracklist that features some dynamic and fluttery flows from Drizzy. Eventually, while the instrumental melts away some more, Qendresa comes in with some gorgeous hushed vocals. Many fans loved the performance, and it got them wondering why they might not have heard of her before.

For those unaware, Qendresa (pronounced Chen-dre-sa) is a singer, songwriter, DJ, and producer from North West London who fuses contemporary electronic tones with R&B sensibilities and more diverse songwriting. Her parents are reportedly from Kosovo, and she's also performed at huge fashion and brand events.

Also, the artist reportedly has more vocal credits on other HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR cuts. Her albums Midnight Request Line (2020) and Londra (2024) are great starting points to dive into her work, as well as more recent singles like "Rain In July" and "Be The One."

Drake & Qendresa's "Slap The City"

Qendresa fits very well with the vibe the 6ix God created on HABIBTI, and we hope there are more collaborations between them on the day. She has a bright road ahead after already finding so much success in the industry, so this OVO crossover will only skyrocket that further.

Elsewhere, Drake's new albums are doing very well, as he became the most streamed artist in a single day on Spotify in 2026. These collaborations are a big reason as to why, as these new link-ups are always some of the most important moments on The Boy's releases.