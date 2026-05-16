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Music
Who Is Qendresa? The Artist Featured On Drake's "Slap The City"
Qendresa appears as a guest feature on Drake's new album "HABIBTI" alongside Loe Shimmy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Sexyy Red.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 16, 2026