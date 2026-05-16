Drake Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Artist In A Day In 2026 After New Albums

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Spotify Most Streamed Artist Day 2026 New Albums
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake is already breaking records and proving his commercial dominance with "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," and "MAID OF HONOUR."

It feels like every year, Drake reaches new heights when it comes to commercial achievements on platforms like Spotify. As such, three new albums from him definitely made their impact. The streaming service announced via social media that Drizzy became the most streamed artist in a single day on the platform for this year.

Not only that, but Drake's new album ICEMAN is now the most streamed album of 2026 in a single day, and its intro "Make Them Cry" boasts the same achievement for a song. Other tracks continue to gain traction across not just this tracklist, but the other projects. HABIBTI is an R&B-focused ode to love and the city of Toronto, whereas MAID OF HONOUR is full of club hits and groovy catchiness.

None of this should be surprising to fans of The Boy. But it's still something for OVO to rally around.

We'll see what other records and milestones he achieves moving forward, whether on Spotify or other platforms. In any case, this is all pointing to ridiculous first week sales numbers while critical reception settles.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Who Did Drake Diss On ICEMAN?

Speaking of critical reception, a lot of that concerns Drake's beef reflections on ICEMAN and beyond. The other two albums don't contain nearly as many shots. But the disses towards Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, UMG, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, LeBron James, and many others are a big part of the fan discussion of ICEMAN right now.

Some folks love the energy, whereas others find it to be a sore loser mentality. In any case, it seems like folks are agreeing on a quality standard held up by the 6ix God's dexterous pen, even if they disagree on its execution. These discussions about who caught shots on the LP also drive a lot of the commercial fanfare and interest in the tracks.

Elsewhere, Drake is making his city proud amid all these achievements and milestones. Toronto's mayor Olivia Chow shared a thank you note from him after filming at City Hall. She also spoke on the pride and love the city is feeling right now, as their biggest celebrity takes over.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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