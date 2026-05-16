Drake Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Artist In A Day In 2026 After New Albums

It feels like every year, Drake reaches new heights when it comes to commercial achievements on platforms like Spotify. As such, three new albums from him definitely made their impact. The streaming service announced via social media that Drizzy became the most streamed artist in a single day on the platform for this year.

Not only that, but Drake's new album ICEMAN is now the most streamed album of 2026 in a single day, and its intro "Make Them Cry" boasts the same achievement for a song. Other tracks continue to gain traction across not just this tracklist, but the other projects. HABIBTI is an R&B-focused ode to love and the city of Toronto, whereas MAID OF HONOUR is full of club hits and groovy catchiness.

None of this should be surprising to fans of The Boy. But it's still something for OVO to rally around.

We'll see what other records and milestones he achieves moving forward, whether on Spotify or other platforms. In any case, this is all pointing to ridiculous first week sales numbers while critical reception settles.

Who Did Drake Diss On ICEMAN?

Speaking of critical reception, a lot of that concerns Drake's beef reflections on ICEMAN and beyond. The other two albums don't contain nearly as many shots. But the disses towards Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, UMG, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, LeBron James, and many others are a big part of the fan discussion of ICEMAN right now.

Some folks love the energy, whereas others find it to be a sore loser mentality. In any case, it seems like folks are agreeing on a quality standard held up by the 6ix God's dexterous pen, even if they disagree on its execution. These discussions about who caught shots on the LP also drive a lot of the commercial fanfare and interest in the tracks.