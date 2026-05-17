Drake Continues ICEMAN Rollout With Custom Iced-Out Grill

ICEMAN is out, and Drake made sure every detail of the rollout matched the theme. One of the finishing touches was a custom grill made by Johnny Dang, covered completely in blue diamonds across the top and bottom row. It's a pretty literal interpretation of the album name, and it works.

Johnny Dang is the Houston-based jeweler who has been making grills for rap's biggest names for over two decades. He's worked with Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and plenty of others. Drake commissioning a piece specifically for this album makes sense given how locked in the visual direction has been throughout the rollout.

The blue diamond grill fits right alongside everything else Drake put together for ICEMAN. The Chrome Hearts trapper hat from the music video shoot used the same ice blue palette. The quilted baby blue puffer jacket from those same photos followed the same color story. The grill is just another piece of a rollout that stayed visually consistent from start to finish.

Now that the album is actually out, looking back at all the pieces together makes the creative direction feel pretty deliberate. Drake and his team built a clear aesthetic around ICEMAN and stuck to it across clothing, accessories, and jewelry.

The Johnny Dang grill was one of the last things to surface before the album dropped, and it landed exactly on theme.

Drake's New ICEMAN Grill

Johnny Dang is one of the most recognized jewelers in hip-hop. He opened his Houston shop in the early 2000s and built his name working with artists out of the Texas rap scene before expanding to a much wider client list.

He is best known for custom grills made from gold, diamonds, and precious stones. The ICEMAN grill also uses blue diamonds set in a style across every visible tooth on both rows.

The setting means the stones sit packed tightly together with very little metal showing between them. The result is a fully iced-out look that reads as one solid surface of blue stones.