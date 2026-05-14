Drake Wears Custom Chrome Hearts Hat To ICEMAN Video Shoot

Drake is gearing up to drop ICEMAN, and the visuals are already generating attention. Photos and videos from what looks like an ICEMAN music video shoot in Toronto started circulating on May 13th. The fit he's wearing in the footage is hard to miss.

Drake is dressed in a baby blue quilted puffer jacket with a fur-trimmed hood. On top of that, he's wearing a custom Chrome Hearts trapper hat in white.

The hat features blue Chrome Hearts cross patches across the face covering and ear flaps, with a crystal-encrusted cross dead center. The all-white and ice blue color palette fits the ICEMAN theme pretty perfectly. It's a lot, but it works together.

The hat first surfaced on Instagram through the account @bendadonnn, who posted a close-up from what appears to be backstage or on set. Further, the caption read "Ts on da wayyyy," which most people took as a nod to ICEMAN being close.

Chrome Hearts custom pieces like this don't come cheap. The brand is known for working directly with high-profile clients on one-of-one pieces. This hat was clearly built specifically for the ICEMAN project.

If the rest of the creative direction matches this, the rollout is going to be worth paying attention to. Overall Drake is dressing the part, and ICEMAN looks like it's almost here.

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Drake's Chrome Hearts ICEMAN Hat

Chrome Hearts is a Los Angeles-based luxury brand that started in 1988. It originally focused on silver jewelry and leather goods before expanding into clothing and accessories.

The brand is known for its gothic cross motifs, heavy sterling silver hardware, and premium materials. Custom work is a big part of what also makes Chrome Hearts appealing to collectors and celebrities. The trapper hat Drake is wearing in these photos fits that DNA well.

Finally it uses a white base with baby blue cross patches sewn across the face flap and ear coverings. The crystal cross at the center adds another layer of detail to an already busy piece.