French Montana Spent Thousands On Chrome Hearts That He Can't Wear

French Montana just shared one of the more relatable luxury problems on the internet. The rapper posted a pair of Chrome Hearts jeans on his Instagram story alongside a candid caption. He spent $200,000 on them and can't even wear them.

The caption read: "200k for the jeans but istaghfar Allah I can't wear them lol." As a Muslim, Montana found himself in a bind. The jeans are covered in large cross patches, which conflict with his religious beliefs.

The post immediately went viral across social media. Furthermore, the self-awareness behind the caption made it even more entertaining for viewers. Montana clearly has a sense of humor about the situation.

Additionally, the jeans themselves are not your standard Chrome Hearts pair. They feature heavy leopard-print and black leather scattered across the entire pant leg. The sheer number of crosses on the piece makes them virtually impossible to restyle around the issue.

Chrome Hearts is known for its heavy use of gothic and religious imagery across all its products. Crosses, daggers, and fleur-de-lis motifs appear on everything from jeans to jewelry. For most buyers, that's the appeal. For Montana, it became the problem.

Nevertheless, the rapper paid $200,000 for a pair of jeans he will never wear. He told his followers about it anyway. Honestly, this is a very French Montana way to handle it.

French Montana Chrome Hearts

The Chrome Hearts jeans French Montana purchased are an extreme version of the brand's signature cross patch denim. The base is a faded black denim canvas covered almost entirely in oversized leather look.

The patches feature a leopard-print pink leather background with black cross overlays layered on top, creating a heavily textured, maximalist design. Multiple clusters of crosses appear across the thighs, knees, and shins on both legs.

The result is one of the most visually aggressive pairs of denim Chrome Hearts has ever produced. For a Muslim artist, the religious symbolism on every panel of the jean makes wearing them a real conflict.