French Montana & Max B Announce Tour To Promote New Project, "Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers"

BY Cole Blake
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French Montana And Max B "Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos" Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 06: Max B and French Montana attend the French Montana And Max B "Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos" Listening Party on January 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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The announcement comes after French Montana and Max B already teamed up on "Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos," earlier this year.

French Montana and Max B are teaming up on a new project titled Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers, and will be hitting the road together to promote the collaboration. They announced the plans in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, confirming that they'll be sharing the new music on April 24th.

As for the tour, according to HipHop-N-More, it'll kick off in Albany, New York, on May 24 and feature a total of 26 shows. They'll travel to Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Boston, and more cities across North America before wrapping up in Buffalo, New York, on July 3.

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French Montana & Max B Collaborations

The news comes after French Montana and Max B previously teamed up this year on the project, Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos. While speaking with Revolt, at the time, Max B compared working with French Montana to the "Power Rangers." He explained: "When Voltron comes together… the Power Rangers, it’s like you need all them pieces to form the big s**t. So, it was just excitement, just getting back with bro. We could just sit down and listen to beats and vibe out, and y'all got this 3.5 [mixtape]. Y'all got some s**t." Their work together comes after Max B’s release from prison in November 2025.

French Montana & Max B Tour Dates
  • May 24 – Albany, NY
  • May 27 – Washington, DC
  • May 28 – Richmond, VA
  • May 29 – Raleigh, NC
  • May 30 – Charlotte, NC
  • June 1 – Atlanta, GA
  • June 3 – Jacksonville, FL
  • June 4 – Miami, FL
  • June 6 – New Orleans, LA
  • June 7 – Houston, TX
  • June 8 – Dallas, TX
  • June 10 – Phoenix, AZ
  • June 11 – Anaheim, CA
  • June 12 – Las Vegas, NV
  • June 14 – Los Angeles, CA
  • June 15 – San Francisco, CA
  • June 18 – Denver, CO
  • June 19 – Omaha, NE
  • June 20 – St. Louis MS
  • June 21 – Chicago, IL
  • June 22 – Detroit, MI
  • June 24 – Cincinnati, OH
  • June 26 – Rochester, NY
  • June 27 – Allentown, PA
  • June 28 – Boston, MA
  • July 3 – Buffalo, NY

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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