French Montana and Max B are teaming up on a new project titled Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers, and will be hitting the road together to promote the collaboration. They announced the plans in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, confirming that they'll be sharing the new music on April 24th.

As for the tour, according to HipHop-N-More , it'll kick off in Albany, New York, on May 24 and feature a total of 26 shows. They'll travel to Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Boston, and more cities across North America before wrapping up in Buffalo, New York, on July 3.

French Montana & Max B Collaborations

The news comes after French Montana and Max B previously teamed up this year on the project, Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos. While speaking with Revolt, at the time, Max B compared working with French Montana to the "Power Rangers." He explained: "When Voltron comes together… the Power Rangers, it’s like you need all them pieces to form the big s**t. So, it was just excitement, just getting back with bro. We could just sit down and listen to beats and vibe out, and y'all got this 3.5 [mixtape]. Y'all got some s**t." Their work together comes after Max B’s release from prison in November 2025.