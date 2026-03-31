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wave gods 2: cosmo brothers
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French Montana & Max B Announce Tour To Promote New Project, "Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers"
The announcement comes after French Montana and Max B already teamed up on "Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos," earlier this year.
By
Cole Blake
March 31, 2026