French Montana & Max B Tease Kanye West Collab On New Album

French Montana and Max B dropped their album Wave Gods a decade ago, and they're following up with the sequel Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers very soon. It would be their second project of the year following Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos. What's more is that the duo will apparently feature Kanye West on the upcoming track "Unlocked."

According to Complex Music on Instagram, a snippet of the song surfaced online, as well as the full tracklist, feature list, and accompanying artwork. If it ends up coming out, it would mark Ye's first feature appearance on another artist's song in two years.

"Unlocked" sounds like a pretty confrontational and rugged track with heavy bass, dry kicks which lead into a hard-hitting trap drop, and a persistent, scrappy lead synth melody. The snippet features French at the beginning, teeing Kanye up for a brief appearance before the beat drops. They sound confident on this cut, and we can't wait to hear what the Silver Surfer himself does on it.

Other guests on the 26-track Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers reportedly include Rick Ross on "Smoking Pt. 2," Chase Belly on "Bet It All," Chinx on "Who Do You Love," The Isley Brothers on "Addictive," and Ty Dolla $ign on "Ever Since U Left Me (West Coast Remix)."

When Is French Montana & Max B's Album Dropping?

French Montana and Max B's new album Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers comes out on this Friday (May 22), and fans are very excited to dive in. We will see how this lengthy tracklist shapes up, what the versatility looks like, and what energy Ye and the other guests bring to the table.