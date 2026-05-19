French Montana & Max B Tease Kanye West Collab On New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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French Montana Max B Kanye West Collab New Album
Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; French Montana and Swae Lee perform before a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout for the WBC Frontline Belt between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Joe Scarnici/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
French Montana has worked with Kanye West in recent years, and it looks like they will get their own song with Max B very soon.

French Montana and Max B dropped their album Wave Gods a decade ago, and they're following up with the sequel Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers very soon. It would be their second project of the year following Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos. What's more is that the duo will apparently feature Kanye West on the upcoming track "Unlocked."

According to Complex Music on Instagram, a snippet of the song surfaced online, as well as the full tracklist, feature list, and accompanying artwork. If it ends up coming out, it would mark Ye's first feature appearance on another artist's song in two years.

"Unlocked" sounds like a pretty confrontational and rugged track with heavy bass, dry kicks which lead into a hard-hitting trap drop, and a persistent, scrappy lead synth melody. The snippet features French at the beginning, teeing Kanye up for a brief appearance before the beat drops. They sound confident on this cut, and we can't wait to hear what the Silver Surfer himself does on it.

Other guests on the 26-track Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers reportedly include Rick Ross on "Smoking Pt. 2," Chase Belly on "Bet It All," Chinx on "Who Do You Love," The Isley Brothers on "Addictive," and Ty Dolla $ign on "Ever Since U Left Me (West Coast Remix)."

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

When Is French Montana & Max B's Album Dropping?

French Montana and Max B's new album Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers comes out on this Friday (May 22), and fans are very excited to dive in. We will see how this lengthy tracklist shapes up, what the versatility looks like, and what energy Ye and the other guests bring to the table.

French Montana has worked with Kanye West before, so this link-up should come as no surprise. He's also teased potential Max B collaborations with other artists, including his friend Drake.

We'll see if that pans out in the near future on another project or as a solo drop. In any case, this could be a big moment for Kanye after dropping his new album BULLY earlier this year. With a hot new verse, he could get even more back in the swing of things.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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