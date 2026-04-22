Future Was Spotted Wearing Drake's NOCTA Brand In New Studio Teaser

Future was spotted wearing Drake's NOCTA brand in a recent studio teaser. The clip shows him recording in front of a microphone, dressed in an all-black NOCTA jacket. The NOCTA logo is visible on the back of the garment.

The sighting immediately sparked conversation online. Furthermore, Future sharing a freestyle wearing NOCTA came around the same time Young Thug showed love to Drake's ice exhibition in Toronto. Together, both moments fueled speculation about Drake's upcoming album, "Iceman."

The internet had a lot to say and not everyone was pleased. One fan wrote "FAKE FRIEND! I THOUGHT U SAID 'WE DON'T TRUST U' N 'WE STILL DON'T TRUST U'? NOW U TRUST HIM?" referencing Future's past diss tracks aimed at Drake. Another simply pleaded: "PLEASE DON'T BE ON ICEMAN." The comments were split between fans excited for the potential collab and others who felt the beef should have kept them apart.

Additionally, fans are treating every detail in Drake's rollout as a potential clue about the album's release. Seeing Future in NOCTA is hard to dismiss as a coincidence. The two artists have collaborated before, and the timing feels intentional.

Meanwhile, Drake's NOCTA imprint is currently expected to drop a collaboration with Nike on the KD 19 between Summer and Fall 2026. Whether or not Future appears on "Iceman," NOCTA is clearly having a major year regardless.

Future x Drake NOCTA

NOCTA is Drake's Nike sub-label, launched in 2020 as a line of premium streetwear designed for those who work through the night. Further, the brand is built around technical fleece, outerwear, and performance-influenced clothing with a minimal, blacked-out aesthetic.

The Cardinal Stock line serves as NOCTA's core offering, featuring hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, and tees in washed, lived-in colorways. Also the NOCTA logo which is a 3-pronged sword symbol appears subtly on most pieces.

The brand carries significant cultural weight in both music and streetwear circles. Seeing Future, one of hip-hop's biggest names, wear it publicly only strengthens that position heading into 2026.