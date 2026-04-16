Future Hit With Paternity Suit In Florida Over Nine-Year-Old Son

BY Zachary Horvath
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: American rapper and singer-songwriter Future performs onstage during day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
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Future reportedly already admitted to being the father of this child and his ex, Layla Sanad, wants the Florida court to make it official.

Future is facing yet another lawsuit from an ex that also revolves around a child. This time, it's a paternity filing, which was filed by Layla Sanad in Florida. The documents, obtained by TMZ, claim that she was in romantic relationship with the Atlanta rapper, whose real name Nayvadius Cash.

During this alleged partnership, she gave birth to a boy in 2017, who goes by his initials, K.W. Sanad's lawsuit also claims that Future admitted to being the father. As a result, she's demanding that the court establish paternity so she can receive child support.

On top of future installments, Sanad is also seeking two years of retroactive support from the hitmaker.

Future &amp; Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Rapper Future performs onstage during Future & Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour on August 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Interestingly though, the outlet reports that Future already filed his own case against Sanad back in January of this year. He did this to dismiss her Florida case in favor of a more "convenient forum." In his documents, he alleges Layla and the child lived in Arizona and that he already filed his own case in that state.

That is currently under review.

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Future's Ex Wants Him To Serve Jail Time
Future &amp; Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Rapper Future performs onstage during Future & Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour on August 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

It's here that Future says he admitted to being the father of him and Sanad's child, whose name is Kash Wilburn. That would check out seeing as this moniker matches the K.W. initials we mentioned.

Additionally, the 42-year-old alleges he's already been "voluntarily" giving Sanad $3,500 per month.

As we were saying earlier, this developing story arrives pretty soon after another child-related legal filing. A couple of weeks ago, another ex-girlfriend, Brittni Mealy, claimed that he failed to comply with a 2023 court order. This mandated that he obtain a $500,000 life insurance policy naming her as the trustee for their son, Prince.

As a result, she wants him to be held in contempt and serve jail time, which is a possible outcome if Mealy gets her way.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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