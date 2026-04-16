Future Hit With Paternity Suit In Florida Over Nine-Year-Old Son

Future is facing yet another lawsuit from an ex that also revolves around a child. This time, it's a paternity filing, which was filed by Layla Sanad in Florida. The documents, obtained by TMZ, claim that she was in romantic relationship with the Atlanta rapper, whose real name Nayvadius Cash.
During this alleged partnership, she gave birth to a boy in 2017, who goes by his initials, K.W. Sanad's lawsuit also claims that Future admitted to being the father. As a result, she's demanding that the court establish paternity so she can receive child support.
On top of future installments, Sanad is also seeking two years of retroactive support from the hitmaker.
Interestingly though, the outlet reports that Future already filed his own case against Sanad back in January of this year. He did this to dismiss her Florida case in favor of a more "convenient forum." In his documents, he alleges Layla and the child lived in Arizona and that he already filed his own case in that state.
That is currently under review.
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Future's Ex Wants Him To Serve Jail Time
It's here that Future says he admitted to being the father of him and Sanad's child, whose name is Kash Wilburn. That would check out seeing as this moniker matches the K.W. initials we mentioned.
Additionally, the 42-year-old alleges he's already been "voluntarily" giving Sanad $3,500 per month.
As we were saying earlier, this developing story arrives pretty soon after another child-related legal filing. A couple of weeks ago, another ex-girlfriend, Brittni Mealy, claimed that he failed to comply with a 2023 court order. This mandated that he obtain a $500,000 life insurance policy naming her as the trustee for their son, Prince.
As a result, she wants him to be held in contempt and serve jail time, which is a possible outcome if Mealy gets her way.