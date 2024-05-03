Christian Wood Gets Full Custody Of His Child And Restraining Order On His Ex Yasmine Lopez

Lakers big man Christian Wood missed his team's first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to injury. Now it looks like Wood was battling some more important business in his daily life. In court earlier this week, Woods won his lawsuit against his now-ex, Yasmine Lopez. Woods recounted how Lopez had vandalized his car and jumped his fence at a previous court appearance. Additionally, he spoke about an instance where he had a run-in with Yasmine's friend. Tee from "Baddies" confronted him when attempting to pick up their child.

After the initial court appearance Wood had asked the court for primary physical custody but agreed to joint legal custody with the mother of his child. He was also given a stay-away order, which required Lopez to keep a distance of 100 yards from him until the following hearing. Lopez failed to appear for the hearing. Woods was given exclusive custody of his son Kobe and a permanent restraining order that would run until 2027. She failed to appear or submit any kind of petition in opposition to his request resulting in Wood's win.

Christian Wood Wins Lawsuit Against His Ex Yasmine Lopez

Christian Wood has now won sole custody of his son and a restraining order against his ex yasmine Lopez. The court order reads, “The responding party was given notice and an opportunity to be heard, as provided by the laws of the State of California. There are no calls, check-ins, or appearances by or on behalf of the Respondent.” The whole ordeal is messy on Lopez’s [asrt and the ruling is probably best for all parties involved.

When Wood had a run-in with Lopez’s friend when trying to pick up his child, Yasmine was apparently having a night on the town. Lopez doesn't seem fazed she lost custody of her son,. Shortly after the court ruling she posted a picture of her jumping off of a yacht with the caption “All Summer.” She seems to be relieved she lost the case and will probably be enjoying herself without any responsibilities to the child she brought into the world. Overall, everything seems to have worked out as well as you can hope for for Christian Wood considering the situation.

