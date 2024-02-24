Christian Wood's Sister Responds To Tee Kissen, "Baddies" Star Calls Cap

The sister of Lakers' backup Christian Wood has hit back at the allegations that Wood threatened to beat Baddies East star Tee Kissen with a shovel while attempting to get his child from Kissen's residence. According to her, Wood was attempting to collect his child. He was doing so as the child's mother, Kissen's friend, had been arrested for vandalism. Wood's sister claimed that his intention was to avoid the child getting caught up in any sort of CPS dispute.

However, Kissen immediately called cap on the claim in the comments of The Neighborhood Talk post reporting on Wood's sister's response. "No b-tch. I walked out my front door and went to Yasmine’s house with the baby so that when she got out of jail she could come straight home to her son because your brother threatened to take the baby from her and to never gave him back. When the police was at my house i wasn’t there. But when they contacted me i showed them on FaceTime that the baby was safe with Yasmine the primary parent. While he went up stairs to do god knows what i left out Yasmine’s house to get in the car as you harassed me on the sidewalk saying you know where i live and you wanted to beat me up. I got your threats on camera too babe 😘," Kissen said.

What Is Going On Between Tee Kissen & Christian Wood?

Kissen has accused Lakers backup Christian Wood of threatening to beat her with a shovel during a dispute about the child he shares with her friend. "My friend wanted to go to dinner, so I babysit her son all the sudden this man shows up at my house, telling me to give him his son. I never met this man a day in my life. If fumble a family and fumble a contract was a person. I would never give my friend son to somebody I don’t know at 5 am in the morning. ESPECIALLY if they’re having a dispute. You gotta problem call the police and that’s exactly what he did. And then threaten my life after the police showed his son safe and sound with his baby mother. Came to the door with a shovel ready to beat my head in as so he said. Thank God the baby wasn’t there this man is dangerous and not fit to be a father. @lakers @jeaniebuss @chriswood_5 I WILL SEE U IN COURT," Kissen wrote on Instagram.

Fans were split on how to feel about the situation, however. "I love you tee. But this is his biological father. He was under the impression you had his child. Just like you don’t “know” him he doesn’t “know you” I understand frustration and safety concerns on both sides. Next time decline to baby sit and stay out of your friends domestic affairs. Never a good look," one fan wrote. "You did the right thing. If my friend told me to look after her kid, that means I’m the guardian until my friend says OTHERWISE," countered another.

