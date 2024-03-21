Christian Wood's Baby Mama Cops To Vandalism Following Tee Kissen Drama

Yasmine Lopez, the baby mama of Lakers backup Christian Wood, has admitted to being in jail on a vandalism charge during a recent altercation between Wood and Tee Kissen. Lopez made the admission on a recent livestream, stating that she wanted to straighten the record despite typically wanting to keep her life private. Lopez admitted to vandalizing a car at Wood's property, which she said belonged to Wood's current girlfriend. However, she also tried to place the blame on Wood, alleging abuse on his part.

However, the confession raises more questions. When Tee Kissen first accused of Wood pulling up to her house to get his child, Kissen claimed that Lopez was having a night out. Did Kissen know about the jail stint and was simply covering for her friend? Or did Lopez lie to Kissen? In texts between her and Wood that Kissen published, Wood appeared to be aware that Lopez was in jail. Both Wood and Kissen are yet to respond to this latest confession from Lopez.

Read More: Christian Wood's Sister Responds To Tee Kissen, Baddies Star Calls Cap

Christian Wood Granted Restraining Order Against Yasmine Lopez

Meanwhile, Lopez's confession comes a few weeks after Wood was able to gain a restraining order against her. Wood claimed that Lopez has consistently harassed him since they broke up in December 2022. The incident that seemingly sealed the restraining order was Lopez and friends allegedly breaking into Wood's property and vandalizing his car. Wood claimed that he believes Lopez, who must stay 100 feet away from him, has been using his public work schedule to track and harass him.

Furthermore, Wood made reference to Kissen. After Kissen accused Wood of threatening to assault her, Wood has claimed that Kissen lied to "gain favor in the media". Kissen was caring for Wood's son after Lopez was arrested. However, Kissen claimed that Lopez was simply having a night out. Wood's restraining order expired on March 20. The next legal steps are unclear for Wood, who was reportedly pushing for full legal and physical custody of his child with Lopez. This remains a developing story.

Read More: Baddies Caribbean Auditions Result In Chaos & Ambulance Assistance

[via]