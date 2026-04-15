Big30's Record Deal Leads Prosecutors To Argue Against Giving Him Bond

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Big30 performs during Memphis Madness at the FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. © Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Big30 was arrested alongside Pooh Shiesty for his alleged role in robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane, earlier this year.

While Big30 was originally granted a $100,000 secured bond during a detention hearing, earlier this month, prosecutors have appealed the decision, arguing that he poses a flight risk. Presenting their case in a filing on Tuesday, they cited his record deal with Connect Music Group. The prosecutors claim the contract could give him enough money to flee.

Big30 was arrested alongside Pooh Shiesty and seven other co-defendants for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane, earlier this month. His attorney, Arthur Horn, recently spoke about the case with ABC24, maintaining his client's innocence.

“He doesn’t have a criminal history. He’s been making music for a number of years,” Horne told the outlet. “He and Pooh Shiesty came up in the music game together. They were very close and made music together. It’s just sad that this is happening right now... I just hope that people will wait to pass judgment on Rodney and these other individuals until all the facts come out."

Read More: Moneybagg Yo & Asian Doll Call For Pooh Shiesty & Big30's Freedom

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities have alleged that the group kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane during a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. They claim that the group wanted to force Gucci to release Pooh Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records.

Last week, Pooh Shiesty's own attempt at getting out of jail on bond ended up being unsuccessful. Afterward, Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke with reporters about the decision. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence," he said. "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..." The drama has resulted in tons of backlash for Gucci Mane, who many fans have accused of allegedly snitching.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival Music Charlamagne Tha God Doesn't Believe Pooh Shiesty Would've Robbed A White Executive
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Clowns Gucci Mane For Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty
Pooh Shiesty Lawyer Speaks Music Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Rapper Is Denied Bond
GettyImages-1301439311 (1) Music Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Slams The Evidence Used To Arrest Him
Comments 2