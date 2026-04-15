While Big30 was originally granted a $100,000 secured bond during a detention hearing, earlier this month, prosecutors have appealed the decision, arguing that he poses a flight risk. Presenting their case in a filing on Tuesday, they cited his record deal with Connect Music Group. The prosecutors claim the contract could give him enough money to flee.

Big30 was arrested alongside Pooh Shiesty and seven other co-defendants for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane, earlier this month. His attorney, Arthur Horn, recently spoke about the case with ABC24, maintaining his client's innocence.

“He doesn’t have a criminal history. He’s been making music for a number of years,” Horne told the outlet. “He and Pooh Shiesty came up in the music game together. They were very close and made music together. It’s just sad that this is happening right now... I just hope that people will wait to pass judgment on Rodney and these other individuals until all the facts come out."

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities have alleged that the group kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane during a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. They claim that the group wanted to force Gucci to release Pooh Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records.