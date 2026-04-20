Gucci Mane Fans Yell "Rat" During His First Public Appearance Since Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
May 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane watches the during the second half in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The incident comes after authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane at a studio in Dallas.

Fans yelled "rat" at Gucci Mane while he was walking out for a show in Alabama over the weekend, as seen in a video circulating on social media. He was performing at the halftime show of the UFL Birmingham Stallions’ home opener, which marked his first public appearance since authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him, earlier this year.

When Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "He dnt care about tht fan lol when did Gucci ever care about wht people say. Man been living in Miami for over 10 years now with a wife and 2 kids," one fan wrote. Another countered: "Gucci went out sadder than Tekashi and Gunna cause we actually believed he was 'gangsta.'"

Read More: Nia Long's '90s Movie & TV Roles That Made Her A Generation's Crush

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for the alleged kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane, earlier this month. They claimed that he and several other co-conspirators organized a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026, in an effort to force Gucci to release him from a contract with 1017 Records. His father and Big30 are among the other co-conspirators facing charges related to the incident.

Earlier this month, a judge shot down Pooh Shiesty's request to get out of jail on bond. Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke with reporters after the unsuccessful hearing. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence," he said. "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..."

Fans aren't the only people to have trolled Gucci Mane in response to the arrest. 50 Cent also joked about him allegedly snitching in the case in a recent video on Instagram. "Could be worse, you could be Gucci," he remarked to Uncle Murda. RXKNephew and RXKZeroTheGod also condemned him with their new song, "Dear Gucci."

Read More: Drake Can't Save The Algorithm

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Clowns Gucci Mane For Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty
The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival Music Charlamagne Tha God Doesn't Believe Pooh Shiesty Would've Robbed A White Executive
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music Big30's Record Deal Leads Prosecutors To Argue Against Giving Him Bond
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets Music Maino Blames Keyshia Ka'oir For Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty
Comments 0