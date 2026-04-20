Fans yelled "rat" at Gucci Mane while he was walking out for a show in Alabama over the weekend, as seen in a video circulating on social media. He was performing at the halftime show of the UFL Birmingham Stallions’ home opener, which marked his first public appearance since authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him, earlier this year.

When Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "He dnt care about tht fan lol when did Gucci ever care about wht people say. Man been living in Miami for over 10 years now with a wife and 2 kids," one fan wrote. Another countered: "Gucci went out sadder than Tekashi and Gunna cause we actually believed he was 'gangsta.'"

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for the alleged kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane, earlier this month. They claimed that he and several other co-conspirators organized a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026, in an effort to force Gucci to release him from a contract with 1017 Records. His father and Big30 are among the other co-conspirators facing charges related to the incident.

Earlier this month, a judge shot down Pooh Shiesty's request to get out of jail on bond. Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke with reporters after the unsuccessful hearing. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence," he said. "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..."