Pooh Shiesty In "Good Spirits" Despite Bond Hearing Result

Pooh Shiesty was denied bond yesterday during his detention hearing at a federal Dallas courthouse. For the time being, he will stay in jail. The judge overseeing the proceeding felt the Memphis rapper was too much of a flight risk given the evidence against him and his past arrest.

During the hearing, the 26-year-old's behavior expressed worry and/or irritability. At various points he was either shaking his head, resting it against the wall, or his legs were shaking.

But despite all of that, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, affirms to that he's doing just fine. Per TMZ, he's in "good spirits" and is looking forward to arguing against prosecutors in the near future.

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Like Shiesty though, Cohen was just as frustrated as well as utterly confused by the FBI's case. Of course, they claim that he, along with eight other associates, all played in a role in kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and his affiliates.

This alleged "armed takeover" took place on January 10, 2026, inside a Dallas recording studio. It was allegedly disguised to be a meeting between Pooh and Gucci over his contract. However, according to authorities the 1017 signee allegedly used violence and guns to force Guwop to terminate his deal with the imprint.

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

What Cohen doesn't understand is why this arrest took three months to happen and why they don't have any physical evidence to support their claims. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence."

He added, "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..." During this hearing, the FBI also admitted that Gucci Mane has been the one mostly feeding them evidence.