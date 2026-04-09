Pooh Shiesty In "Good Spirits" Despite Bond Hearing Result

BY Zachary Horvath
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Pooh Shiesty had a difficult time during his court appearance yesterday, but his lawyer Bradford Cohen, has provided an encouraging update.

Pooh Shiesty was denied bond yesterday during his detention hearing at a federal Dallas courthouse. For the time being, he will stay in jail. The judge overseeing the proceeding felt the Memphis rapper was too much of a flight risk given the evidence against him and his past arrest.

During the hearing, the 26-year-old's behavior expressed worry and/or irritability. At various points he was either shaking his head, resting it against the wall, or his legs were shaking.

But despite all of that, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, affirms to that he's doing just fine. Per TMZ, he's in "good spirits" and is looking forward to arguing against prosecutors in the near future.

Onyx Monday Nights Hosted By Gucci Mane
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Like Shiesty though, Cohen was just as frustrated as well as utterly confused by the FBI's case. Of course, they claim that he, along with eight other associates, all played in a role in kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and his affiliates.

This alleged "armed takeover" took place on January 10, 2026, inside a Dallas recording studio. It was allegedly disguised to be a meeting between Pooh and Gucci over his contract. However, according to authorities the 1017 signee allegedly used violence and guns to force Guwop to terminate his deal with the imprint.

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What Cohen doesn't understand is why this arrest took three months to happen and why they don't have any physical evidence to support their claims. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence."

He added, "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..." During this hearing, the FBI also admitted that Gucci Mane has been the one mostly feeding them evidence.

However, the special agent who testified, Pamela Hanson, also revealed that they have to interview Gucci Mane and the other alleged victims. They are scheduled to happen soon, though.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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