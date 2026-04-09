FBI Claims Gucci Mane Provided Statement About Pooh Shiesty's Alleged "Armed Takeover"

BY Zachary Horvath
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We first learned about Gucci Mane allegedly informing authorities about Pooh Shiesty from an affidavit last week.

The FBI is combating Pooh Shiesty's lawyer's beliefs about the rapper's arrest and what led to it. During the Memphis native's detention hearing yesterday in a Dallas federal court, FBI Special Agent Pamela Hanson admitted that Gucci Mane did in fact provide a statement to the Dallas Police Department.

It relates to the alleged kidnapping and robbery that occurred on January 10, 2026, at Luminous Studios. In fact, Special Agent Hanson says most of the complaints relied on Gucci and his associates XXL reports.

However, Hanson did admit that they have yet to interview the Atlanta hitmaker nor any other of the alleged victims. Additionally, she shared that they don't have the alleged release form that Pooh Shiesty allegedly made Guwop sign.

But as for the interviews, she says they are scheduled and will be conducted soon. While Hanson was making her claims, Bryson "Boom" Paul reports that Shiesty was giving all sorts of frustrated and/or nervous-like nonverbal cues.

He was reportedly resting his head against the courtroom wall. His left leg shook while his attorney, Bradford Cohen, questioned Gucci Mane allegedly having guns pointed at him.

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Pooh Shiesty's Bond Hearing

Additionally, Shiesty shook his head when Hanson alleged that Gucci told his security during the alleged altercation to "put the gun down."

While it sounds like it was already a grueling day for Shiesty, the result wasn't ideal either. The 26-year-old was also denied bond, so he'll stay in custody for the time being.

Bradford Cohen, whom he recently hired to tackle his case, was pretty confused as to why the authorities took so long to arrest his client. "The FBI doesn't take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred," he said in a press conference immediately following the hearing. "They were involved the first night, and then nothing happened for three months."

He also sounded off on how the FBI has none of the physical evidence that they claim were a part of the crime. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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