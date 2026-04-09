Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Slams The Evidence Used To Arrest Him

BY Zachary Horvath
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COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, addressed the media shortly after him and his client appeared in court for his bond hearing.

Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, believes there are many holes in the arrest of his client. During a press conference outside of a Dallas federal courthouse yesterday, Cohen slammed what he claims is questionable evidence being brought against the rapper.

In the clip, caught by DJ Akademiks, he listed off all of the items/events that allegedly played roles in leading to Shiesty's arrest that he says authorities don't have proof of. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence."

Cohen continues, "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..."

During a brief Q&A, Cohen also believes this is a "he said he said" situation. Additionally, he's wondering why the FBI doesn't have any statements from the other people that were allegedly at the scene. He names the studio owner, another who allegedly lost their jewelry, and more.

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Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

But while Cohen believes he has some leverage at the moment, Pooh Shiesty is still in a rough predicament. The result of his bond hearing was not what he wanted as it was denied. That means he'll remain in custody as this case presses forward.

"I can’t find any condition to offer that hasn't already been granted to you," Judge Renee Harries Toliver told the Memphis native.

Going back to Cohen's point about the "well-known individual" allegedly feeding authorities evidence, that would be a reference to Gucci Mane.

If you didn't hear, he was allegedly at the center of this alleged kidnapping and robbery in January 2026. In the affidavit, the document alleged that he identified Shiesty, as well as Big30, as two of his assailants.

This alleged "armed takeover" was to get Shiesty out of his deal with Gucci's 1017 label. It remains that Gucci allegedly has been cooperating with the FBI. However, many people, including his own fans, have been turning on him since that has been presented.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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