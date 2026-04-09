Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Slams The Evidence Used To Arrest Him

Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, believes there are many holes in the arrest of his client. During a press conference outside of a Dallas federal courthouse yesterday, Cohen slammed what he claims is questionable evidence being brought against the rapper.

In the clip, caught by DJ Akademiks, he listed off all of the items/events that allegedly played roles in leading to Shiesty's arrest that he says authorities don't have proof of. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence."

Cohen continues, "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..."

During a brief Q&A, Cohen also believes this is a "he said he said" situation. Additionally, he's wondering why the FBI doesn't have any statements from the other people that were allegedly at the scene. He names the studio owner, another who allegedly lost their jewelry, and more.

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

But while Cohen believes he has some leverage at the moment, Pooh Shiesty is still in a rough predicament. The result of his bond hearing was not what he wanted as it was denied. That means he'll remain in custody as this case presses forward.

"I can’t find any condition to offer that hasn't already been granted to you," Judge Renee Harries Toliver told the Memphis native.

Going back to Cohen's point about the "well-known individual" allegedly feeding authorities evidence, that would be a reference to Gucci Mane.

If you didn't hear, he was allegedly at the center of this alleged kidnapping and robbery in January 2026. In the affidavit, the document alleged that he identified Shiesty, as well as Big30, as two of his assailants.