Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Rapper Is Denied Bond

Pooh Shiesty was arrested last week and hit with charges related to the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane. Federal prosecutors accuse him and his crew of orchestrating an "armed takeover" of a recording studio in an effort to get out of his 1017 contract. He faces a potential life sentence if convicted. Yesterday, the 26-year-old appeared in court for a bond hearing. He was denied bond, meaning he'll remain behind bars for the time being.

“I can’t find any condition to offer that hasn't already been granted to you," Judge Renee Harries Toliver told him, referring to the fact that he was on house arrest when he allegedly carried out his crime.

Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke to reporters outside the courthouse shortly after the hearing. According to him, it took the FBI a few months to make an arrest in the case. He believes this indicates that there was something about it that gave them pause.

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"The FBI doesn't take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "They were involved the first night, and then nothing happened for three months."

Cohen went on to allege that authorities lack physical evidence against Pooh Shiesty, including the supposed contract and footage of it being signed. "I'm just shocked that when they say there might be video out there — they don't have it," he added. "There might be this mystery contract — they don't have it."