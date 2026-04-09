Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Rapper Is Denied Bond

BY Caroline Fisher
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Pooh Shiesty Lawyer Speaks
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
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Pooh Shiesty is accused of kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane, and he'll remain behind bars for the time being.

Pooh Shiesty was arrested last week and hit with charges related to the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane. Federal prosecutors accuse him and his crew of orchestrating an "armed takeover" of a recording studio in an effort to get out of his 1017 contract. He faces a potential life sentence if convicted. Yesterday, the 26-year-old appeared in court for a bond hearing. He was denied bond, meaning he'll remain behind bars for the time being.

“I can’t find any condition to offer that hasn't already been granted to you," Judge Renee Harries Toliver told him, referring to the fact that he was on house arrest when he allegedly carried out his crime.

Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke to reporters outside the courthouse shortly after the hearing. According to him, it took the FBI a few months to make an arrest in the case. He believes this indicates that there was something about it that gave them pause.

Read More: Big30’s Bond Stayed In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty's Dad Granted Bond

"The FBI doesn't take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "They were involved the first night, and then nothing happened for three months."

Cohen went on to allege that authorities lack physical evidence against Pooh Shiesty, including the supposed contract and footage of it being signed. "I'm just shocked that when they say there might be video out there — they don't have it," he added. "There might be this mystery contract — they don't have it."

For now, it's unknown when or if Pooh Shiesty will be released from prison. His father, on the other hand, was granted a $250K bond with a $25K cash deposit last week. Prosecutors have since moved to revoke his bond and lock him up ahead of trial, arguing that he could be a flight risk. They're expected to file their formal motion on April 13.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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