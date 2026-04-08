Fans on social media have been debating whether Pusha T or Jadakiss is the better rapper, following a post on X (formerly Twitter) comparing the two artists. On Tuesday night, the account, According 2 Hip Hop, asked fans: "Who’s The Better All-Time Emcee: Pusha T or Jadakiss?"

"Jada but Push is right there a step behind gotta give it to kiss been in the game since early 90s type sh*t more rememberable verses than push for me both dope asf though all time," one user responded. Another added: "Stop it pusha T looked up to Jada in VA growing up. Some of these questions be dumb as hell smh. LOX clue mixtapes you heard push and his brother day all they did in VA was hustle and listen to those LOX tapes on clue. End of story. Jada is all these dudes idols facts."

Others said they're too different as artists to truly compare with one another. "Different sh*t. Boxing or UFC? Both definitely elite fighters, champs!" one fan argued. "They don't do the same thing, listen closely. They bring different P to the table. One thing though your favs don't want a smoke with either. I can bet push don't want a problem with Jada and vice versa."

Both Pusha T and Jadakiss have been successful as solo artists as well as part of larger groups. Pusha T is famously one-half of the duo, Clipse, alongside his older brother Malice. They released their latest album together, Let God Sort Em Out, in 2025. The project was a major success, earning them a nomination for Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards.

The Lox "Never Change" Song

As for Jadakiss, he is one-third of The Lox alongside Styles P and Sheek Louch. While they haven't released a studio album since 2020's Living Off Xperience, they did team up for the single, "Never Change," last month.