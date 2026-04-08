Pusha T & Jadakiss Face Off In Viral Debate Over Who Is The Better Rapper

BY Cole Blake
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Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Pusha T performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
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Other fans have been arguing that Pusha T and Jadakiss are too different as artists to compare to one another.

Fans on social media have been debating whether Pusha T or Jadakiss is the better rapper, following a post on X (formerly Twitter) comparing the two artists. On Tuesday night, the account, According 2 Hip Hop, asked fans: "Who’s The Better All-Time Emcee: Pusha T or Jadakiss?"

"Jada but Push is right there a step behind gotta give it to kiss been in the game since early 90s type sh*t more rememberable verses than push for me both dope asf though all time," one user responded. Another added: "Stop it pusha T looked up to Jada in VA growing up. Some of these questions be dumb as hell smh. LOX clue mixtapes you heard push and his brother day all they did in VA was hustle and listen to those LOX tapes on clue. End of story. Jada is all these dudes idols facts."

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Others said they're too different as artists to truly compare with one another. "Different sh*t. Boxing or UFC? Both definitely elite fighters, champs!" one fan argued. "They don't do the same thing, listen closely. They bring different P to the table. One thing though your favs don't want a smoke with either. I can bet push don't want a problem with Jada and vice versa."

Both Pusha T and Jadakiss have been successful as solo artists as well as part of larger groups. Pusha T is famously one-half of the duo, Clipse, alongside his older brother Malice. They released their latest album together, Let God Sort Em Out, in 2025. The project was a major success, earning them a nomination for Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards.

The Lox "Never Change" Song

As for Jadakiss, he is one-third of The Lox alongside Styles P and Sheek Louch. While they haven't released a studio album since 2020's Living Off Xperience, they did team up for the single, "Never Change," last month.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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