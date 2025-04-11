Swizz Beatz, Pusha T & Jadakiss Tease Upcoming Banger "Danger Danger"

This new collab with Pusha T and Jadakiss will presumably land on Swizz Beatz's "Godfather Of Harlem: Season 4" soundtrack.

Pusha T and Jadakiss are two of the best veteran MCs still coming through with powerful verses, so a new link-up with the bombast of Swizz Beatz seems like a fitting and well-balanced collab. The trio recently teased the release of their upcoming song "Danger Danger," which will reportedly come out on April 18. It's possible this will be for the Verzuz producer's Godfather Of Harlem season four soundtrack, but we don't have a solid confirmation on that. Still, they both reportedly come out on the same day according to a press release about the soundtrack and reports on this new song, so we'll get some new heat either way. From what the trio teased in a brief music video snippet, "Danger Danger" sounds like a grimy and sharp boom-bap cut, which is a great backdrop for both MCs.

Pusha T fans have been waiting for music for a long time now, as his reunion with No Malice on the upcoming Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out still boasts radio silence. We know they finished the project already, so it's just a matter of time. But it's also frustrating to not get many updates on it in a while, although we know the LP will probably be amazing once it comes out. As for Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss, they don't have that exact pressure at the moment, but these new cuts will feed many fans.

Swizz Beatz & Jadakiss Collabs

In the case of the LOX member, Swizz Beatz and Pusha T seem like perfect pairings for Jada's husky and gritty delivery. He's been very active in the rap game even after his original peak, whether it's as a fearsome spitter or as a commentator. Jadakiss recently broke down "Not Like Us," and while he praised it heavily, he also warned others to not copy it or try to replicate it for clout or more attention.

For those unaware, Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss' "Hustle, Repeat" appeared on a previous Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack, which is something else hinting towards the placement of "Danger Danger" for the new season. But either way, we hope this is a killer single and we can't wait to dive deeper into Pusha T and Jada's lyrical acrobatics and the detail behind Swizz's production.

