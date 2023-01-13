Swizz Beatz & Jadakiss Join Forces On “Hustle, Repeat”
Ahead of the third season of “Godfather Of Harlem,” Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss lock in for their new collab, “Hustle, Repeat.”
With the third season of Epix’s Godfather Of Harlem set to debut this Sunday, Swizz Beatz is back at the helm of the soundtrack. This week, he unveiled a brand new single for the show titled, “Hustle, Repeat” featuring Jadakiss.
Swizz Beatz concocts a cinematic beat that oozes urgency, furthered by Jadakiss’ delivery. The LOX wordsmith’s gritty bars and slick wordplay takes center stage over Swizz Beatz’s production while detailing the criminal underworld. Though Jadakiss isn’t making blatant references to Bumpy Johnson, the resilient attitude mirrors the Harlem kingpin’s.
Swizz Beatz explained his role on Godfather Of Harlem during a 2019 interview with the Grammys. In the interview, he explained how he wanted to bring the feel of old-school Harlem with a modern twist, hence collaborations alongside artists like Dave East, A$AP Ferg, and more.
“The whole concept was to make the music have the heritage of the time period, but also give it a ‘today’ handshake,” Beatz said. “It’s like meeting heritage with today.”
Swizz Beatz previously enlisted Rick Ross, Pusha T, DMX, 21 Savage, Skip Marley, and more for season 1 and 2.
The Godfather Of Harlem explores Harlem during Johnson’s reign in the 60s. The show stars Forest Whitaker, as well as Nigél Thatch, Ilfenesh Hadera, Vincent D’Onofrio, and more.
Check out Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss’ new collaboration, “Hustle, Repeat” below. The Godfather Of Harlem season 3 debuts this Sunday, Jan. 15th on Epix.
Quotable Lyrics
You put the knife in right, you get a clean cut
Yeah, hopefully, I hit an artery
How it’s supposed to be ain’t usually how it gotta be
If you live to see thirty, you hit the lottery
And I don’t need you to hit a button to follow me