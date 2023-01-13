With the third season of Epix’s Godfather Of Harlem set to debut this Sunday, Swizz Beatz is back at the helm of the soundtrack. This week, he unveiled a brand new single for the show titled, “Hustle, Repeat” featuring Jadakiss.

Swizz Beatz concocts a cinematic beat that oozes urgency, furthered by Jadakiss’ delivery. The LOX wordsmith’s gritty bars and slick wordplay takes center stage over Swizz Beatz’s production while detailing the criminal underworld. Though Jadakiss isn’t making blatant references to Bumpy Johnson, the resilient attitude mirrors the Harlem kingpin’s.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Actor Forest Whitaker (L) and Executive music producer Swizz Beats attend the “Godfather Of Harlem” New York Screening at The Apollo Theater on September 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Swizz Beatz explained his role on Godfather Of Harlem during a 2019 interview with the Grammys. In the interview, he explained how he wanted to bring the feel of old-school Harlem with a modern twist, hence collaborations alongside artists like Dave East, A$AP Ferg, and more.

“The whole concept was to make the music have the heritage of the time period, but also give it a ‘today’ handshake,” Beatz said. “It’s like meeting heritage with today.”

Swizz Beatz previously enlisted Rick Ross, Pusha T, DMX, 21 Savage, Skip Marley, and more for season 1 and 2.

The Godfather Of Harlem explores Harlem during Johnson’s reign in the 60s. The show stars Forest Whitaker, as well as Nigél Thatch, Ilfenesh Hadera, Vincent D’Onofrio, and more.

Check out Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss’ new collaboration, “Hustle, Repeat” below. The Godfather Of Harlem season 3 debuts this Sunday, Jan. 15th on Epix.

Quotable Lyrics

You put the knife in right, you get a clean cut

Yeah, hopefully, I hit an artery

How it’s supposed to be ain’t usually how it gotta be

If you live to see thirty, you hit the lottery

And I don’t need you to hit a button to follow me