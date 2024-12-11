50 Cent Refuses To Believe He Lost A Rap Beef, But Gives Jadakiss Mad Props

Fif had to give credit where credit is due.

50 Cent has had and continues to have plenty of beefs with hip-hop giants. One of his nastiest ones is with Ja Rule, and it still sort of seems to be going on. However, it's worth mentioning that it is nowhere as serious as it once was. It was at or near its peak in the early to mid-2000s, when he dropped "New York" featuring Fat Joe and Jadakiss. Unbeknownst to the latter, him joining his once extremely mortal enemy would then lead him to become another foe. From there, Jada and Fif would go on to trade some tracks, with the former dropping the most notable in "Checkmate."

However, unlike most of the feuds he has, this one with The LOX MC didn't last all that long. Over the years, Jada has explained on various occasions as to why it was so short-lived. In an interview with Talib Kweli about four years ago, he explains, "I think Fif was really a fan… We was rocking with him, rooting for him — always rooting for the underdog. His story is one of the greatest stories." That respect continued later on in the chat, "He came through one day. He called to say, ‘Yo, I’m coming through.’ He came through by himself. Sat down, kicked it for a few hours… He actually had a song for me and a song for [Styles] P to get on, on whatever album he was working on, and it’s been good ever since. It wasn’t even that serious. The people kind of blew it up more than it was."

50 Cent & Jadakiss Continue To Grow Respect For One Another Years After Their Beef

Overall, that admiration and growth in their relationship has been super strong, even four years after those comments. 50 Cent popped out to Big Boy's radio station for an interview recently to talk all the major topics in the genre currently. However, they took some time to look back on this Jadakiss situation. In classic Fif fashion, he was hilariously stubborn.

But in that same breath, he was willing to give Kiss his shine for his pen game during the battle. 50 believes that he never truly lost to him, but he admitted that his previous had moments where it got him to be like, "Ooh that was good." 50 also goes to say that despite the structure of the songs against him not being that well executed, the bars were just that good in his eyes.