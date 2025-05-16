Jadakiss has grown tired of the jokes proclaiming him a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. For years, social media has heckled the rapper with memes the iconic superheroes. Jada has had enough of the jokes.

On the Good PizzZa podcast, the Yonkers spitter sat down with Styles P for a round of rapid-fire questions. When the host asked about their favorite Ninja Turtle, Jada didn’t blink.

“I hate the f*ckin’ Ninja Turtles,” he said.

Jadakiss elaborated on his beef with the turtles. “They been callin’ me a Ninja Turtle for years,” he said, clearly fed up. “Fuck Ninja Turtles! At least lemme voice one of them shits if I’m gonna be compared to ’em.”

Styles P chimed in, asking which turtle had the staff. When the host said Donatello, the purple-masked one, it hit different. Jada’s known for rockin’ purple, so the jab landed like an inside joke between day-ones. Hip-hop heads caught the subtle shade.

Jadakiss Ninja Turtle

Even off the mic, Jada’s energy stays raw. Whether he’s clownin’ cartoon turtles or breaking down rap beefs, he brings that same no-filter, real-talk vibe. His TMNT diss might’ve come outta nowhere, but it proves one thing—Jada always keeps it a buck.

The turtles connections comes from Charlamagne Tha God proclaims Jada, Styles, Ne-Yo, and himself as the real-life superheros. CThaGod even pitched the idea of all four entertainers in a film together based on the cartoon. Jadakiss and Styles P definitely appear against the idea.

Ne-Yo embraced the similiarites every time he has appeared on the Breakfast Club. He understands that the jokes and memes come with being bald-headed. Jadakiss grew his hair out in recent years.