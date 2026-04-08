Offset Confirms Whether Or Not Lil Tjay Shot Him

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Offset recently had a conversation with DJ Akademiks where he offered up some details of his now infamous run-in with Lil Tjay.

A couple of nights ago, Lil Tjay and Offset got into an altercation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. This altercation led to Offset being shot in the leg and going to the hospital. Since that time, the former Migos rapper has been declared "fine" by his representative and is expected to make a full recovery.

As for Lil Tjay, he was brought up on disorderly conduct charges. He was detained at the Broward County jail for a few hours, although he has since been released on bond.

In the aftermath of the altercation, Tjay has called Offset a "rat." During a scrum with the media, Tjay accused Offset of telling police that it was Tjay who shot him. This subsequently led to speculation about who shot Offset and why.

Well, it appears as though we have some clarity on the situation, at least from Offset's side. According to DJ Akademiks, the two had a phone call recently, and it was here where the former Migo gave his side of the story.

Read More: Verzuz Matchups We Want To See In 2026

Offset Delivers New Details

It was here that Offset confirmed Lil Tjay was not the man who shot him. The rapper also noted that he did not snitch on Tjay, nor did he give a statement to the police. Offset had been accused of snitching, and clearly, he wanted nothing to do with that kind of claim.

With that being said, there is still a lot that is unknown about the case. It was reported yesterday that the altercation stemmed from some sort of gambling beef. It was also reported that Tjay and his crew were the aggressors in the situation.

An investigation into the case is still ongoing. However, it doesn't appear as though Tjay is afraid of speaking to the media and giving his side of the story. Yesterday's scrum has gone viral, with some feeling as though the New York artist has made a huge mistake by being so transparent.

Regardless, this remains a developing story that we will be keeping close tabs on.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Lil Tjay Performs At The O2 Music Lil Tjay Calls Offset A “Rat” In Viral Interview Outside Of Jail
Lil Tjay Performs At The O2 Music Lil Tjay Reportedly In Custody Following Offset Shooting
Reading Festival 2023 - Day 3 Music Lil Tjay Allegedly Instigated The Fight That Led To Offset Shooting
Offset Lil Tjay Back In Bloog Music Offset Allegedly Told Lil Tjay To Get His Money Back In Blood
Comments 1