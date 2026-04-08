Offset Confirms Whether Or Not Lil Tjay Shot Him

A couple of nights ago, Lil Tjay and Offset got into an altercation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. This altercation led to Offset being shot in the leg and going to the hospital. Since that time, the former Migos rapper has been declared "fine" by his representative and is expected to make a full recovery.

As for Lil Tjay, he was brought up on disorderly conduct charges. He was detained at the Broward County jail for a few hours, although he has since been released on bond.

In the aftermath of the altercation, Tjay has called Offset a "rat." During a scrum with the media, Tjay accused Offset of telling police that it was Tjay who shot him. This subsequently led to speculation about who shot Offset and why.

Well, it appears as though we have some clarity on the situation, at least from Offset's side. According to DJ Akademiks, the two had a phone call recently, and it was here where the former Migo gave his side of the story.

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Offset Delivers New Details

It was here that Offset confirmed Lil Tjay was not the man who shot him. The rapper also noted that he did not snitch on Tjay, nor did he give a statement to the police. Offset had been accused of snitching, and clearly, he wanted nothing to do with that kind of claim.

With that being said, there is still a lot that is unknown about the case. It was reported yesterday that the altercation stemmed from some sort of gambling beef. It was also reported that Tjay and his crew were the aggressors in the situation.

An investigation into the case is still ongoing. However, it doesn't appear as though Tjay is afraid of speaking to the media and giving his side of the story. Yesterday's scrum has gone viral, with some feeling as though the New York artist has made a huge mistake by being so transparent.