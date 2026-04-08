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Offset Lil Tjay Beef
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Offset Confirms Whether Or Not Lil Tjay Shot Him
Offset recently had a conversation with DJ Akademiks where he offered up some details of his now infamous run-in with Lil Tjay.
By
Alexander Cole
April 08, 2026