Lil Tjay Claims To Have No Beef With Offset Following Shooting

A few weeks ago, Lil Tjay seemingly couldn't despise Offset any more than he was. However, within the last seven days or so, the New York rapper and singer's energy has taken a complete 180. In a recent impromptu chat with TMZ, the 24-year-old told the outlet that he's got no issues with the former Migos member.

"I ain't got no beef for nobody, brother," he told the interviewer. Immediately after, he promoted his new project. "My album's coming out May 1st… They Just Ain't You, it stands for TJAY. l'mma have a lot of controversial sh*t. If y'all want some controversial sh*t, stream the album."

This comment follows up on his newfound confusion over the whole Offset shooting situation. In a proper sit-down with Billboard he said, "I'm just as confused as everyone else about that. My lawyer told me not to touch on it too much. What I can say is the album will really hit home for my fans."

It appears that the "Calling My Phone" hitmaker's crash out following his release from jail has led to his legal representation informing him on how to handle this going forward.

If you remember he went off on Offset telling reporters, "The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n**** shot me, that n**** shot me!' N**** is a rat, n****... I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That sh*t is crazy. I will smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset."

Offset Speaks On Casino Shooting

His attorney, Dawn Florio, cleared things up in a more sophisticated way. "The only thing that Lil Tjay was being looked into for was for creating a disturbance. Those are the charges that he’s fighting. As far as I’m aware, there’s no charges related to shooting Offset. There’s video everywhere — there’s no video that shows that Tjay is involved in any of this."

Tjay was charged with disorderly conduct shortly after 'Set was shot. But again, it doesn't seem this had anything to do with the shooting outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Offset was also pretty fiery when this story first broke. He clapped back at Tjay calling him a snitch saying, "U ain't buss nun."

However, he too has calmed down considerably. In fact, he's ready to move on completely. In a recent interview he revealed his mentality that's helping him move forward. Offset said in part, "Got to keep pushing. Gladiator mentality, man. The show don't ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enough to be able to still move. So, I'm still moving. I need to be locked in, working on my craft and figuring out what's my next move in the music. All the other sh*t was just, like, distractions. Getting in the way of doing sh*t, being in wrong places at the wrong time. But we here, man. I'm pushing, man."