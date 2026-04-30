Lil Tjay Claims To Have No Beef With Offset Following Shooting

BY Zachary Horvath
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Lil Tjay Performs At The O2
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Lil Tjay performs at The O2 Arena on October 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
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Lil Tjay's energy has shifted drastically since his arrest that occurred shortly after the Offset shooting, and it seems things are good.

A few weeks ago, Lil Tjay seemingly couldn't despise Offset any more than he was. However, within the last seven days or so, the New York rapper and singer's energy has taken a complete 180. In a recent impromptu chat with TMZ, the 24-year-old told the outlet that he's got no issues with the former Migos member.

"I ain't got no beef for nobody, brother," he told the interviewer. Immediately after, he promoted his new project. "My album's coming out May 1st… They Just Ain't You, it stands for TJAY. l'mma have a lot of controversial sh*t. If y'all want some controversial sh*t, stream the album."

This comment follows up on his newfound confusion over the whole Offset shooting situation. In a proper sit-down with Billboard he said, "I'm just as confused as everyone else about that. My lawyer told me not to touch on it too much. What I can say is the album will really hit home for my fans."

It appears that the "Calling My Phone" hitmaker's crash out following his release from jail has led to his legal representation informing him on how to handle this going forward.

If you remember he went off on Offset telling reporters, "The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n**** shot me, that n**** shot me!' N**** is a rat, n****... I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That sh*t is crazy. I will smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset."

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Offset Speaks On Casino Shooting

His attorney, Dawn Florio, cleared things up in a more sophisticated way. "The only thing that Lil Tjay was being looked into for was for creating a disturbance. Those are the charges that he’s fighting. As far as I’m aware, there’s no charges related to shooting Offset. There’s video everywhere — there’s no video that shows that Tjay is involved in any of this."

Tjay was charged with disorderly conduct shortly after 'Set was shot. But again, it doesn't seem this had anything to do with the shooting outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Offset was also pretty fiery when this story first broke. He clapped back at Tjay calling him a snitch saying, "U ain't buss nun."

However, he too has calmed down considerably. In fact, he's ready to move on completely. In a recent interview he revealed his mentality that's helping him move forward. Offset said in part, "Got to keep pushing. Gladiator mentality, man. The show don't ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enough to be able to still move. So, I'm still moving. I need to be locked in, working on my craft and figuring out what's my next move in the music. All the other sh*t was just, like, distractions. Getting in the way of doing sh*t, being in wrong places at the wrong time. But we here, man. I'm pushing, man."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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