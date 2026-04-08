Ceddy Nash Claims An Offset Fan Knocked Out Lil Tjay Before Casino Shooting

BY Cole Blake
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Authorities ended up arresting Lil Tjay on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for his role in the incident with Offset.

YouTuber Ceddy Nash is claiming that a fan of Offset allegedly knocked out Lil Tjay during their altercation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday. Addressing the situation in a video on social media, he claimed that everything he had to say was "100% factual."

"Here's what actually happened: Offset done with the casino... chilling, waiting for a ride. Lil Tjay and his homeboys are over there. They over there chilling, and they press up on Offset, they jump Offset. Everything I'm about to say is on camera. But here's where we're gonna put the pressure on Lil Tjay. You called that man a snitch. You lied on that man because if Offset would've snitched, he would've given a statement to the police, and your charges would've been upgraded. Lil Tjay ain't shot nobody, and Offset ain't say you shot nobody because you wouldn't have gotten bond."

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Lil Tjay's Arrest

From there, he referenced a viral video of the aftermath of the incident, which showed someone lying on the ground. "Here's where things get interesting," Nash further claimed. "Lil Tjay got knocked out. What happened is, the little ni**a who got arrested ain't nobody crew. The dude who got arrested was just a fan of Offset. So, Tjay got his ass knocked out by a fan. The n***a that's on the ground, that's Lil Tjay. Offset is already in the ambulance being transported."

Authorities arrested Tjay for his role in the incident, charging him with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, although he's since gotten out on bond. While leaving the jail, he told reporters that Offset was a "rat." "The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n***a shot me, that n***a shot me.' N***a is a rat," Tjay said. "I didn't do no damn fighting. 'Did I shoot Offset?' That sh*t is crazy. I would smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play with me like that in his life. Ask Offset."

According to a spokesperson, Offset is doing "fine" and is recovering at a hospital. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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