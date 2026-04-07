Lil Tjay Allegedly Instigated The Fight That Led To Offset Shooting

BY Cole Blake
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Reading Festival 2023 - Day 3
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Lil Tjay performs on day 3 of Reading Festival 2023 at Richfield Avenue on August 27, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
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Police charged Lil Tjay with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after a incident that led to Offset getting shot.

Police are claiming that Lil Tjay allegedly instigated a fight between his own crew and Offset at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday. According to TMZ, they say he "directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males" during the incident that led to his arrest. During this scuffle, one of Lil Tjay's associates allegedly pulled a gun and fired at Offset.

To reach this conclusion, police examined security footage, which they claim shows Tjay getting out of a vehicle and pointing out Offset. They also say Tjay personally filmed the incident on his phone.

Read More: 6ix9ine Immediately Trolls Offset & Lil Tjay Following Hard Rock Shooting

Lil Tjay's Arrest

In arresting him on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police held Tjay on a $500 bond. Speaking with reporters after getting out of jail on Tuesday, he described Offset as a "rat." "The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n***a shot me. That n***a shot me.' N***a is a rat," Tjay says in one video. "I didn't do no damn fighting. 'Did I shoot Offset?' That sh*t is crazy. I would smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play with me like that in his life. Ask Offset."

Tjay's lawyer, Dawn Florio, has already denied that her client was behind the shooting. “We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she explained today in a statement. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

As for Offset, a spokesperson for the rapper has confirmed that he is "fine" and "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care."

Read More: Ebro Claims Offset Still Owes Him $5k After Casino Shooting

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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