Lil Tjay Allegedly Instigated The Fight That Led To Offset Shooting

Police are claiming that Lil Tjay allegedly instigated a fight between his own crew and Offset at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday. According to TMZ, they say he "directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males" during the incident that led to his arrest. During this scuffle, one of Lil Tjay's associates allegedly pulled a gun and fired at Offset.

To reach this conclusion, police examined security footage, which they claim shows Tjay getting out of a vehicle and pointing out Offset. They also say Tjay personally filmed the incident on his phone.

Lil Tjay's Arrest

In arresting him on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police held Tjay on a $500 bond. Speaking with reporters after getting out of jail on Tuesday, he described Offset as a "rat." "The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n***a shot me. That n***a shot me.' N***a is a rat," Tjay says in one video. "I didn't do no damn fighting. 'Did I shoot Offset?' That sh*t is crazy. I would smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play with me like that in his life. Ask Offset."

Tjay's lawyer, Dawn Florio, has already denied that her client was behind the shooting. “We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she explained today in a statement. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”