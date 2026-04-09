Cardi B Reportedly Checked Up On Offset Following Shooting

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)
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Cardi B and Offset may be going through a divorce but the femcee is still showing compassion for her ex-husband amid a scary situation.

Offset and Cardi B's split has had its ugly moments, but the latter reportedly shoved their differences aside as the former is in a time of need. Sources with knowledge about the former Migos rapper's stay at a Florida hospital following his shooting tell TMZ that the mother of four checked in on her ex-husband.

Details about their conversation are being left up for interpretation as those weren't discussed with the outlet. Cardi B, who's in the midst of wrapping up her Little Miss Drama Tour, still was able to make time during her busy schedule.

Balenciaga : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Cardi B and Offset attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The incident, which took place on Monday, April 6, occurred roughly a day before Cardi's next show in Philadelphia. It's unclear which day she reached out but nevertheless, it's nice to see them still willing to show support for one another.

Just for a quick refresher, the Bronx and Atlanta natives have been separated since 2024, and their divorce is still in limbo.

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Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested After Offset Shooting?

Going back to the shooting itself, Offset's injuries are not life-threatening, and he is in stable condition. The act of violence took place outside of the Seminole Hard Rock casino in Hollywood, Florida.

This story also went viral due to the fact that Lil Tjay was arrested in connection to the shooting. In the earlier stages, it was rumored that the singer and MC shot Offset and was injured. However, his attorney Dawn M. Florio, denied all of the false reports.

She said in part, "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

Things only got more interesting after his misdemeanor arrest. Lil Tjay sounded off on the "Bodies" MC, labeling him a rat. "The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n**** shot me, that n**** shot me.' N**** is a rat. I didn't do no damn fighting. 'Did I shoot Offset?' That sh*t is crazy. I would smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play with me like that in his life. Ask Offset."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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