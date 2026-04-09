Cardi B Reportedly Checked Up On Offset Following Shooting

Offset and Cardi B's split has had its ugly moments, but the latter reportedly shoved their differences aside as the former is in a time of need. Sources with knowledge about the former Migos rapper's stay at a Florida hospital following his shooting tell TMZ that the mother of four checked in on her ex-husband.

Details about their conversation are being left up for interpretation as those weren't discussed with the outlet. Cardi B, who's in the midst of wrapping up her Little Miss Drama Tour, still was able to make time during her busy schedule.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Cardi B and Offset attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The incident, which took place on Monday, April 6, occurred roughly a day before Cardi's next show in Philadelphia. It's unclear which day she reached out but nevertheless, it's nice to see them still willing to show support for one another.

Just for a quick refresher, the Bronx and Atlanta natives have been separated since 2024, and their divorce is still in limbo.

Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested After Offset Shooting?

Going back to the shooting itself, Offset's injuries are not life-threatening, and he is in stable condition. The act of violence took place outside of the Seminole Hard Rock casino in Hollywood, Florida.

This story also went viral due to the fact that Lil Tjay was arrested in connection to the shooting. In the earlier stages, it was rumored that the singer and MC shot Offset and was injured. However, his attorney Dawn M. Florio, denied all of the false reports.

She said in part, "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."