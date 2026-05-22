Adrien Broner Called Out For Inappropriately Touching 19-Year-Old Streamer

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Adrien Broner Called Out Touching 19 Year Old Streamer
ATLANTA, GA - September 15: Adrien Broner attends the Official Revolt Summit after party at Compound on September 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Adrien Broner has found himself in controversy once again, and it's because of a livestreamed interaction with 19-year-old Aya Tanjali.

Adrien Broner went from boxing champion to popular streaming personality, which has resulted in a lot of antics and controversy. However, his most recent appearance on the timeline is causing more backlash than his usual fare. During a livestream with streamer and social media personality Aya Tanjali, Broner inappropriately touched her and made her so uncomfortable she left the get-together.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, you can see him sitting beside Tanjali in the clip. When the 19-year-old streamer got up, the former pro boxer tapped her behind with the back of his hand. Then, she walked away and eventually said she was going to head home.

"That has never happened to me," Aya Tanjali remarked on stream outside of the location she, Adrien Broner, and others were at. "That's the first time somebody actually slapped my a** or tried some s**t on me... That's crazy. I really hope he apologizes. 'Cause I know he's drunk. But being drunk doesn't excuse your behavior. That's just all around weird. I low-key wanted to cry in that moment. I'm not going to lie. That's never happened to me, ever."

The Shade Room reportedly got a chance to talk with Broner after this situation went viral. "Man ain't nobody violated that girl," he reportedly expressed. "She over-doing it. Tell her I said I'm sorry and I apologize call or text me."

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Aya Tanjali Speaks On Adrien Broner

Aya Tanjali took to her Instagram Story recently to address some of the chatter. She clarified that she's not seeking legal action at press time despite what some rumors indicated. The 19-year-old streamer said she felt uncomfortable at the time, but now thinks he probably didn't mean anything by it after watching the video again.

"At the same time, I still feel like no man should be putting their hands on a woman in any way that can make her uncomfortable, intentional or not," she added. Tanjali asked folks to stop spreading false information and thanked those who checked in with her to show love.

Adrien Broner has faced controversies with women before, and this wouldn't be the first time his comments towards a woman led to backlash. We'll see if there's anything else in this saga.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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