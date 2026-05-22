Adrien Broner Called Out For Inappropriately Touching 19-Year-Old Streamer

Adrien Broner went from boxing champion to popular streaming personality, which has resulted in a lot of antics and controversy. However, his most recent appearance on the timeline is causing more backlash than his usual fare. During a livestream with streamer and social media personality Aya Tanjali, Broner inappropriately touched her and made her so uncomfortable she left the get-together.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, you can see him sitting beside Tanjali in the clip. When the 19-year-old streamer got up, the former pro boxer tapped her behind with the back of his hand. Then, she walked away and eventually said she was going to head home.

"That has never happened to me," Aya Tanjali remarked on stream outside of the location she, Adrien Broner, and others were at. "That's the first time somebody actually slapped my a** or tried some s**t on me... That's crazy. I really hope he apologizes. 'Cause I know he's drunk. But being drunk doesn't excuse your behavior. That's just all around weird. I low-key wanted to cry in that moment. I'm not going to lie. That's never happened to me, ever."

The Shade Room reportedly got a chance to talk with Broner after this situation went viral. "Man ain't nobody violated that girl," he reportedly expressed. "She over-doing it. Tell her I said I'm sorry and I apologize call or text me."

Aya Tanjali Speaks On Adrien Broner

Aya Tanjali took to her Instagram Story recently to address some of the chatter. She clarified that she's not seeking legal action at press time despite what some rumors indicated. The 19-year-old streamer said she felt uncomfortable at the time, but now thinks he probably didn't mean anything by it after watching the video again.