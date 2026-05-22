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Adrien Broner Called Out For Inappropriately Touching 19-Year-Old Streamer
Adrien Broner has found himself in controversy once again, and it's because of a livestreamed interaction with 19-year-old Aya Tanjali.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 22, 2026