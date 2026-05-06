Adrien Broner Keeps Making Women Uncomfortable, And His Ex-Wife Has Had Enough

BY Alexander Cole
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Boxing: Pacquiao vs Broner
Jan 19, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao (black trunks) and Adrien Broner (purple/gold trunks) box during a WBA welterweight world title boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao won via unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
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Adrien Broner's recent livestream antics have gone too far, and on Tuesday night, his ex-wife Arie Nicole called him out.

Adrien Broner's fall from grace has been tough to watch over the past few years. Just about a decade ago, he was one of the best boxers in the world, and seemed poised to take over the legacy left by Floyd Mayweather. However, things took a turn for the worse, and Broner has become a laughing stock of sorts.

He has been in the news for a plethora of financial and relationship issues. In fact, he has since pivoted to the world of live streaming. Live streaming in 2026 has become a cesspool. While you still have your legacy guys like ImDontai, Kai Cenat, and YourRAGE, others only exist to invade the algorithm. Unfortunately, Broner has taken the latter path.

Just last week, the former boxer went viral for making numerous women uncomfortable while live. He would follow up rejection with bizarre and threatening rants. Fans remarked just how frightened the women appeared to be. On Tuesday night, Broner scared another woman after demanding she pay an alleged $500 debt.

Broner's ex-wife, Arie Nicole, saw clips from the live stream on social media, and decided to take action. She donated $3 to the stream, and hit Broner with a reality check in the process.

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Adrien Broner Gets A Reality Check

In the clip above, Arie Nicole tells Broner that he is making women uncomfortable, and that it needs to stop. She also urged him to stop drinking and to "handle his liquor." Arie Nicole also made sure to mention that Broner's behavior could have a negative impact on their daughter.

Arie Nicole closed out the message by telling Broner that he is the "worst thing" to come into her life. Broner seemed to shrug off the messages, although there is no denying that the reality check caught people's attention.

If one thing is for certain, it is that live streaming has become a net-negative for a lot of celebrities.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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