Adrien Broner Responds To Woman’s Rejection With Bizarre Rant 

BY Caroline Fisher
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Adrien Broner Rejection Rant
Apr 21, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Adrien Broner (Blue Gloves) enters the ring for the fight against Jessie Vargas (Red Gloves) at Barclays Center. Dennis Schneidler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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During a recent livestream, a woman politely declined a kiss from Adrien Broner, and his reaction was concerning.

During a recent livestream, Adrien Broner asked a woman for a kiss, and she politely turned him down. Instead of brushing it off, however, he proceeded to go on a concerning rant right in front of her.

"If she's going to be a b*tch, I'll leave," he began, as seen in a clip shared by Watch Live Bitez. "I don't play with women. All that playing? I don't play with women. I'm that n***a. I'm really him, bro. I don't care how beautiful a woman is, none of that, bro, I make my own millions."

"I don't care about a beautiful woman," Broner continued. "So if she wants to go, let her go. N***a, I'm rich already, gang. I'm me."

Social media users have plenty to say about the clip, and are making their thoughts known. "Buddy fell off bad," one Instagram commenter claims. "NO is NO bruh," another writes. Someone else simply says, "Ew."

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Cam'ron Calls Out Adrien Broner

This isn't the first time Broner has gotten called out for his problematic behavior, either. Back in September, the former pro boxer sat down with Cam'ron and Mase for an episode of It Is What It Is. At one point in the interview, he started making some inappropriate comments towards Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

He said he was "mesmerized" by her, gawked over her appearance, and more. He continued despite being asked to stop, and eventually got kicked out.

"Alright, hey, we're gonna have to ask you to go, my n***a," Cam said. "I asked you the first time. I don't have no problems with you, but I'mma pay you for your time. But you can't violate, bro. I told you that."

"If you want to wait for us outside, you could," he added. "But I'm not going to sit and not value your time neither." Once Broner left, Cam made it abundantly clear how he felt about the situation. "I just needed you for entertainment for the show," he said of Broner. "F*cking junkie."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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