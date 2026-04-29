Adrien Broner Responds To Woman’s Rejection With Bizarre Rant 

During a recent livestream, Adrien Broner asked a woman for a kiss, and she politely turned him down. Instead of brushing it off, however, he proceeded to go on a concerning rant right in front of her.

"If she's going to be a b*tch, I'll leave," he began, as seen in a clip shared by Watch Live Bitez. "I don't play with women. All that playing? I don't play with women. I'm that n***a. I'm really him, bro. I don't care how beautiful a woman is, none of that, bro, I make my own millions."

"I don't care about a beautiful woman," Broner continued. "So if she wants to go, let her go. N***a, I'm rich already, gang. I'm me."

Social media users have plenty to say about the clip, and are making their thoughts known. "Buddy fell off bad," one Instagram commenter claims. "NO is NO bruh," another writes. Someone else simply says, "Ew."

Cam'ron Calls Out Adrien Broner

This isn't the first time Broner has gotten called out for his problematic behavior, either. Back in September, the former pro boxer sat down with Cam'ron and Mase for an episode of It Is What It Is. At one point in the interview, he started making some inappropriate comments towards Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

He said he was "mesmerized" by her, gawked over her appearance, and more. He continued despite being asked to stop, and eventually got kicked out.

"Alright, hey, we're gonna have to ask you to go, my n***a," Cam said. "I asked you the first time. I don't have no problems with you, but I'mma pay you for your time. But you can't violate, bro. I told you that."

"If you want to wait for us outside, you could," he added. "But I'm not going to sit and not value your time neither." Once Broner left, Cam made it abundantly clear how he felt about the situation. "I just needed you for entertainment for the show," he said of Broner. "F*cking junkie."