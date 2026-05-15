Fight Erupts At Party With Offset, Finesse2tymes & Adrien Broner In Attendance

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Fight Party Offset Finesse2tymes Adrien Broner
Sep 18, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Offset greets fans before the match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
It's unclear why this fight broke out, but Offset, Finesse2tymes, Adrien Broner, and Deen The Great saw it all go down.

Offset and Finesse2tymes got into some beef earlier this year, but it seems like things have smoothed out since then. However, they were allegedly both at a Miami streamer party with Adrien Broner, Deen The Great, and others in attendance recently. After footage of a fight breaking out at the shindig hit the Internet, folks immediately speculated as to what could've caused this.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Deen, Broner, and Finesse walked into the party excited and made their way through the crowd. But after some commotion, folks started to scramble, shout, and try to find out what was going on with a fight that broke out in the area. The former boxer and the Memphis rapper were far from the altercation when it happened, and it seems like the streamer was as well.

As for the former (but soon reuniting) Migo, he doesn't show up in the clip of the fight that surfaced. He did speak to Deen The Great at one point of the party before Adrien started to press Deen for allegedly trying to take his drink away.

Folks still aren't clear about what happened, but it seems like none of the big names at this get-together were involved in whatever went down. Either way, it was curious to see these crossovers, and fortunately, it seems like that was the only hiccup.

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Adrien Broner & Deen The Great's Friendship

For those unaware, Deen The Great and Adrien Broner have built a strong friendship over the years. They collaborate not just for live events, but for boxing training, sparring, and other big bits of content online. While they clash every once in a while, that dynamic is part of what makes stream-watchers come back for more.

Deen The Great has other online scandals to handle, whereas his friend is dealing with much heavier matters. Adrien Broner's antics with women resulted in a call-out from his ex wife Arie Nicole, blasting him for making women uncomfortable.

As for Finesse2tymes and Offset, it seems like they were able to coexist in peace. Whatever happened at that party, it seems like it has nothing to do with them.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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