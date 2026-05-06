Offset & Quavo Make The Migos Reunion Instagram Official

In 2022, Takeoff was tragically killed. At the time, Offset and Quavo were in the midst of a feud stemming from some unfortunate personal matters. Following Takeoff's passing, a partial Migos reunion was impossible to fathom.

However, in 2023, Offset and Quavo put aside their differences to honor Takeoff with a performance at the BET Awards. It was a truly special moment, and one that fans would not soon forget. That said, the two decided to go their separate ways and continue their solo careers.

Recently, the idea of a Migos reunion has become an actual possibility. We say this because Offset and Quavo were spotted in the studio over the weekend. The two did not shy away from taking photos of this momentous occasion. As you can imagine, the studio session led to lots of speculation about what might be on the horizon.

For instance, some suggested that Offset and Quavo could be preparing a verse for Drake's upcoming ICEMAN album. Today, the Migos Instagram account returned following a two-year hiatus, with a photo of Quavo and Offset in the studio. The account captioned the post with some construction emojis.

Offset & Quavo In The Studio

Simply put, the reunion has become Instagram official. For now, however, we still don't know exactly what the two have planned. What we do know is that Offset and Quavo have always had phenomenal musical chemistry together. It's been a while since they made a track with one another, but we imagine their partnership is just like riding a bike.