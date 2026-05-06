Offset & Quavo Make The Migos Reunion Instagram Official

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: All Star Saturday Night
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Migos band members Quavo (left), Takeoff (center), and Offset (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
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Offset and Quavo have been teasing some new music, and now, it seems like the Migos reunion is officially in full swing.

In 2022, Takeoff was tragically killed. At the time, Offset and Quavo were in the midst of a feud stemming from some unfortunate personal matters. Following Takeoff's passing, a partial Migos reunion was impossible to fathom.

However, in 2023, Offset and Quavo put aside their differences to honor Takeoff with a performance at the BET Awards. It was a truly special moment, and one that fans would not soon forget. That said, the two decided to go their separate ways and continue their solo careers.

Recently, the idea of a Migos reunion has become an actual possibility. We say this because Offset and Quavo were spotted in the studio over the weekend. The two did not shy away from taking photos of this momentous occasion. As you can imagine, the studio session led to lots of speculation about what might be on the horizon.

For instance, some suggested that Offset and Quavo could be preparing a verse for Drake's upcoming ICEMAN album. Today, the Migos Instagram account returned following a two-year hiatus, with a photo of Quavo and Offset in the studio. The account captioned the post with some construction emojis.

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Offset & Quavo In The Studio

Simply put, the reunion has become Instagram official. For now, however, we still don't know exactly what the two have planned. What we do know is that Offset and Quavo have always had phenomenal musical chemistry together. It's been a while since they made a track with one another, but we imagine their partnership is just like riding a bike.

With the Summer approaching, we will certainly be keeping an eye on these two. A collab album or even just a song from these two would be a huge moment for not just hip-hop, but these two men as individuals. They have been through a lot, and you can't help but root for them both.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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