Offset & Quavo Reunite In The Studio After Teasing Migos Comeback

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Offset Quavo Reunite Studio Migos Comeback
Musical artist Offset prepares to perform for Fox Network’s Big Noon Kickoff Show before the Wisconsin v. Alabama collegiate football game at Kohl's Center in Madison, Wis. on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Gabi Broekema/USA TODAY NETWORK- Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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Quavo and Offset haven't made a song together since the Migos fell apart, but they might be reuniting years after the loss of Takeoff.

The Migos haven't put out an album since Culture III in 2021, after which the group fell out. Quavo and Takeoff formed their own duo, but the latter tragically passed away in 2022 due to a shooting. Offset stayed busy with solo work, but it seems like he and Quavo are getting ready to reunite the group for a possible and partially posthumous release.

For those unaware, Quavo and Offset teased a Migos reunion via a curious social media interaction. "Warriors Never fold," Huncho captioned a picture of him and Take on Instagram earlier this week. "Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!"

"On dat!!!" 'Set chimed in, posting a picture of the three rappers together. This led to a lot of comeback speculation, none of which has been confirmed at press time. But we might be closer to that.

As caught by Complex Music on Instagram, Offset recently posted an IG Story that features him and Quavo in the studio. Despite their previous rift before Takeoff's death, they reinstated a strong friendship and bond. We'll see if they put out duo work together or have some posthumous Take material to complement.

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Why Did Offset & Quavo Fall Out?

Folks still don't really know why Quavo and Offset grew apart, with longstanding rumors about business disputes, contract issues, and loyalty floating around hip-hop media. Whether or not the group's separation had to do with personal issues or career ones, it still left a void for many rap fans.

Now, we might be in for one more ride. Even if it doesn't pan out exactly how Migos fans are theorizing it will, seeing the two reunite is nonetheless heartening.

They also have a lot of solo stuff to worry about in the meantime. Quavo's been steadily dropping new songs and collaborations, such as the recent "MUTT" with NAV. On the other hand, Offset has been in a lot of drama for various reasons, most notably being shot earlier this month. Fans speculated his injuries stemmed from an altercation with Lil Tjay, but they've both since denied that gossip.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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