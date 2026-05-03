Offset & Quavo Reunite In The Studio After Teasing Migos Comeback

The Migos haven't put out an album since Culture III in 2021, after which the group fell out. Quavo and Takeoff formed their own duo, but the latter tragically passed away in 2022 due to a shooting. Offset stayed busy with solo work, but it seems like he and Quavo are getting ready to reunite the group for a possible and partially posthumous release.

For those unaware, Quavo and Offset teased a Migos reunion via a curious social media interaction. "Warriors Never fold," Huncho captioned a picture of him and Take on Instagram earlier this week. "Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!"

"On dat!!!" 'Set chimed in, posting a picture of the three rappers together. This led to a lot of comeback speculation, none of which has been confirmed at press time. But we might be closer to that.

As caught by Complex Music on Instagram, Offset recently posted an IG Story that features him and Quavo in the studio. Despite their previous rift before Takeoff's death, they reinstated a strong friendship and bond. We'll see if they put out duo work together or have some posthumous Take material to complement.

Why Did Offset & Quavo Fall Out?

Folks still don't really know why Quavo and Offset grew apart, with longstanding rumors about business disputes, contract issues, and loyalty floating around hip-hop media. Whether or not the group's separation had to do with personal issues or career ones, it still left a void for many rap fans.

Now, we might be in for one more ride. Even if it doesn't pan out exactly how Migos fans are theorizing it will, seeing the two reunite is nonetheless heartening.

They also have a lot of solo stuff to worry about in the meantime. Quavo's been steadily dropping new songs and collaborations, such as the recent "MUTT" with NAV. On the other hand, Offset has been in a lot of drama for various reasons, most notably being shot earlier this month. Fans speculated his injuries stemmed from an altercation with Lil Tjay, but they've both since denied that gossip.