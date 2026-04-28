Offset Fuels Migos Reunion Rumors After Quavo’s Cryptic Announcement

Yesterday (April 27), Quavo took to Instagram to tease something big. “Warriors Never fold," he captioned a throwback photo of himself and Takeoff, per Complex. "Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”

It didn't take long for Offset to chime in, sharing a photo of the three of them taken in 2021. “On dat!!!” he wrote. Of course, all of this has led to theories that some kind of Migos reunion could be underway.

The last time Migos released an album as a trio was 2021, when they dropped Culture III. After that, Quavo and Takeoff teamed up for Only Built for Infinity Links. The following month, Takeoff was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston.

Offset & Quavo Drama

The Three Migos perform during Drake's Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Ralph Freso / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

Offset and Quavo have had their fair share of issues in the past. In recent years, however, the two of them have appeared to have been back on good terms. During an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony last August, for example, Offset confirmed that they actually speak on a regular basis.

“It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that,” he explained at the time. “We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me.”