Offset Fuels Migos Reunion Rumors After Quavo’s Cryptic Announcement

BY Caroline Fisher
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Offset Quavo Migos Announcement
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Migos band members Quavo (left), Takeoff (center), and Offset (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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Quavo recently hopped on Instagram to tease something mysterious coming soon, leaving his fans to speculate.

Yesterday (April 27), Quavo took to Instagram to tease something big. “Warriors Never fold," he captioned a throwback photo of himself and Takeoff, per Complex. "Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”

It didn't take long for Offset to chime in, sharing a photo of the three of them taken in 2021. “On dat!!!” he wrote. Of course, all of this has led to theories that some kind of Migos reunion could be underway.

The last time Migos released an album as a trio was 2021, when they dropped Culture III. After that, Quavo and Takeoff teamed up for Only Built for Infinity Links. The following month, Takeoff was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston.

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Offset & Quavo Drama
Offset
The Three Migos perform during Drake's Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Ralph Freso / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

Offset and Quavo have had their fair share of issues in the past. In recent years, however, the two of them have appeared to have been back on good terms. During an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony last August, for example, Offset confirmed that they actually speak on a regular basis.

“It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that,” he explained at the time. “We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me.”

'Set later appeared on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where he shut down the long-running rumor that Saweetie had something to do with the demise of his friendship with Quavo.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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