Bianca Censori Celebrates Kanye West's Birthday With Provocative Shower Photo

BY Alexander Cole
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Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been together for a few years now, and it's clear the love is still there.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's relationship has always been a bit controversial. For a couple of years, Censori and Ye could be seen out and about, with Censori sporting a nearly nude outfit. Some felt as though this was exploitative and downright abusive. Others just weren't happy about the indecent exposure of it all.

These days, Ye and Censori have been keeping a low profile. West is attempting to make a comeback, while Censori continues to support him from a distance. On Monday, however, Censori made sure to celebrate Ye as he celebrated his 49th birthday.

In fact, Censori used one raunchy image, in particular, to display her love for Ye. As you can see below, the two are tongue-kissing in the shower. Censori captioned the image, "ride or die 4ever."

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Bianca Censori Celebrates Ye On His 49th Birthday

Censori then went on to post a few other photos of Ye, with the caption, "I love you more than life." Clearly, these two are still very much in love, despite everything that has happened over the past few years.

While Ye's life and career have remained turbulent at times, Censori has been there for him. She has been the one source of stability, which is sometimes all someone needs to get back on track.

While Ye remains controversial, his comeback has been interesting to watch. He has apologized for his past actions, although for many, these apologies have not been enough. Given his past remarks, it's understandable that people are hesitant to grant 100 percent forgiveness.

Ye remains one of hip-hop's greatest artists. However, his actions have put him on the outside looking in. While fans still listen to his albums, they are no longer events like DONDA or even The Life of Pablo. Whether or not that ever changes remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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