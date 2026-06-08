Bianca Censori Celebrates Kanye West's Birthday With Provocative Shower Photo

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's relationship has always been a bit controversial. For a couple of years, Censori and Ye could be seen out and about, with Censori sporting a nearly nude outfit. Some felt as though this was exploitative and downright abusive. Others just weren't happy about the indecent exposure of it all.

These days, Ye and Censori have been keeping a low profile. West is attempting to make a comeback, while Censori continues to support him from a distance. On Monday, however, Censori made sure to celebrate Ye as he celebrated his 49th birthday.

In fact, Censori used one raunchy image, in particular, to display her love for Ye. As you can see below, the two are tongue-kissing in the shower. Censori captioned the image, "ride or die 4ever."

Bianca Censori Celebrates Ye On His 49th Birthday

Censori then went on to post a few other photos of Ye, with the caption, "I love you more than life." Clearly, these two are still very much in love, despite everything that has happened over the past few years.

While Ye's life and career have remained turbulent at times, Censori has been there for him. She has been the one source of stability, which is sometimes all someone needs to get back on track.

While Ye remains controversial, his comeback has been interesting to watch. He has apologized for his past actions, although for many, these apologies have not been enough. Given his past remarks, it's understandable that people are hesitant to grant 100 percent forgiveness.