Kanye West Invokes Martin Luther King Jr. To Flaunt Bianca Censori Marriage

Kanye West has been happily with his wife Bianca Censori for a couple of years now, through thick and thin. As such, it's unsurprising that she got love on Ye's new album Bully. What is surprising, though, is how he referenced Martin Luther King Jr. to flaunt their relationship.

On the LP's opener "KING," the Chicago artist raps the following line: "I brought a white queen to the altar / Couldn't happen without Martin Luther." This not only refers to the civil rights leader's efforts against segregation, but also might be a wider commentary on how Ye's predecessors in Black society paved the way for his star status. Also, most simply, it's a connection to the track's title.

Of course, this line elicited some groans from the fanbase, whether they found it corny, reductive, or opportunistic given Kanye West's previous controversies. Bully is full of other lines like these, whether they are causing debate or are just brash declarations. In other words, par the course for many Ye albums.

We will see if this bar leads to heavy social media debate or if fans focus more on the rest of the album. It just came out after a turbulent release cycle, so the discourse is still fresh and subject to evolution.

When Did Kanye West Marry Bianca Censori?

But the marriage in question doesn't just show up on this project in reference. Bianca Censori directed Kanye West's "Father" music video, his Bully collab with Travis Scott. It's very interesting and heartening to see the couple collaborate artistically, regardless of past antics and rumors around them.

For those unaware, the two reportedly tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in December of 2022. This was shortly after Ye's finalized divorce from Kim Kardashian, and they spent much of 2023 turning heads with wild fashion choices and Kanye's statements.