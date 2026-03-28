Kanye West Invokes Martin Luther King Jr. To Flaunt Bianca Censori Marriage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Martin Luther King Jr. Flaunt Bianca Censori Marriage
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Kns Kanye 0120. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Kanye West's bar about his wife Bianca Censori and Martin Luther King Jr. appeared on "King," the opener of his new album "Bully."

Kanye West has been happily with his wife Bianca Censori for a couple of years now, through thick and thin. As such, it's unsurprising that she got love on Ye's new album Bully. What is surprising, though, is how he referenced Martin Luther King Jr. to flaunt their relationship.

On the LP's opener "KING," the Chicago artist raps the following line: "I brought a white queen to the altar / Couldn't happen without Martin Luther." This not only refers to the civil rights leader's efforts against segregation, but also might be a wider commentary on how Ye's predecessors in Black society paved the way for his star status. Also, most simply, it's a connection to the track's title.

Of course, this line elicited some groans from the fanbase, whether they found it corny, reductive, or opportunistic given Kanye West's previous controversies. Bully is full of other lines like these, whether they are causing debate or are just brash declarations. In other words, par the course for many Ye albums.

We will see if this bar leads to heavy social media debate or if fans focus more on the rest of the album. It just came out after a turbulent release cycle, so the discourse is still fresh and subject to evolution.

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When Did Kanye West Marry Bianca Censori?

But the marriage in question doesn't just show up on this project in reference. Bianca Censori directed Kanye West's "Father" music video, his Bully collab with Travis Scott. It's very interesting and heartening to see the couple collaborate artistically, regardless of past antics and rumors around them.

For those unaware, the two reportedly tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in December of 2022. This was shortly after Ye's finalized divorce from Kim Kardashian, and they spent much of 2023 turning heads with wild fashion choices and Kanye's statements.

This Martin Luther King Jr. bar makes up a lot of fan reactions to Kanye West's Bully. Although some fans expressed disappointment or disdain, many others feel like this is a return to form... Even with some questionable or inflammatory bars. We'll see what other lyrics die-hards choose to discuss.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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