Bianca Censori Directs Kanye West & Travis Scott's "Father" Music Video

It's her directorial debut, and it's a pretty ambitious visual treatment despite the relative brevity of the song itself. The backdrop is a church, where Kanye and various other interesting characters seem to be attending La Flame's wedding to two women.

There are many interesting visual nods here to aliens, UFOs, astronauts, and even a knight in shining armor. Of course, there's plenty of religious imagery to take note of, as well as the eternally dancing choir group in the corner and some impressive visual effects. For example, a duo of astronauts unmask the Chicago artist himself as an extraterrestrial in the video, carrying him out of the church.

Fans are already breaking down themes and looking for other curious references. One particular individual in the "Father" music video looks like Michael Jackson, which got many die-hards talking. Still, they have more time to spend with not just this video, but Bully as a whole before jumping to conclusions.

Where To Stream Kanye West's Bully

At press time, Kanye West's new album Bully is available to stream on Spotify and YouTube, although it's not on Apple Music at press time for some reason. This might have to do with final mixes or distribution details for the streaming version. Nevertheless, at least platforms like YouTube have all the official songs and this music video for "Father."

We will see if Ye updates this album like he's done with projects in the past. To very few folks' surprise, this has been a pretty chaotic and turbulent rollout for the Yeezy mogul.

Then again, this might be exactly how he wants things to play out. In any case, Kanye finally delivered Bully after months and months of teasing, and this follows his recent apologies for antisemitism. Perhaps the near future will hold more key developments for these storylines.